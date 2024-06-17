Three people dead following fatal traffic crash outside Dalby

Three people have died following a collision this morning at Jimbour East, in the Western Downs.
A police spokesperson said they responded to an accident at 11am this morning, after a a utility and sedan crashed along Dalby Jandowae Road., north west of the town.
Police said the three occupants of the sedan, a man and two children, sustained critical injuries and were declared deceased at the scene.
The fourth occupant of the sedan, a woman, was airlifted to hospital in critical condition.
The driver of the utility, a man, was taken to Dalby Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating the circumstances of the crash.
Eye witnesses reported the vehicles were travelling in the same direction.
Police confirmed road closures were in place on the road that connects Dalby and Jandowae, between Macalister Bell Road and Ingleton Frees Road.
