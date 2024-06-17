Queensland Country Life
Home/News
Updated

Three people dead following fatal traffic crash outside Dalby

Kelly Mason
By Kelly Mason
Updated June 17 2024 - 2:11pm, first published 1:31pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Four patients were assessed on the scene for life threatening injuries. Picture: File
Four patients were assessed on the scene for life threatening injuries. Picture: File

Three people have died following a collision this morning at Jimbour East, in the Western Downs.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kelly Mason

Kelly Mason

Journalist

South east journalist covering stories from rural and regional Queensland. kelly.mason@queenslandcountrylife.com.au

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.