Warrego Campdraft's wide appeal

The annual Warrego Campdraft was held last weekend with competitors drawn from as far as Victoria for the three-day event.
Campdraft president Jeff Hay set the pace on Friday morning taking out the Elders Maiden A riding Moore Talk. Blackall competitor Les Russell had a convincing win in the Brayley Electrical Maiden B riding RS Lookin for Now with an aggregate score of 167 points holding a five-point lead ahead of Adrian Lamb and Lambs Blu Con.
Springsure lady Allie Perkins riding Budgerroo Belle scored 89 points to clinch the Western Rural Services Maiden for Maiden. Finalists were taken from the first round of the two maiden campdrafts for a clean slate final.
The $7000 Western Meat Exporters Open was won by Mick Caskey from Mitchell riding Caskeys Swindler with an aggregate score of 265 points, with Adrian Lamb and Fergalicious Cat sitting in second position just one point behind. Caskeys Swindler is a seven-year-old mare sired by Hazelwood Conman and out of Caskeys Double Diamond.
Taroom lady JJ Lamb riding Whiskey Rey scored 90 points to secure the victory in the Grant Sullivan Transport Restricted Open held over one round and restricted to open horses only and her husband, Adrian continued the winning streak taking the honours in the Chiconi Grazing Novice A riding Lambs Blu Con. This was the second consecutive year that Adrian Lamb has won the Novice A.
Charlotte Finch riding Warrenbri Ellie had a convincing win in the Outback Spare Mini, while the Raven Stud & Contracting Junior was taken out by Cooper Lee from Roma after being forced into a runoff with Savannah Fearon. Lee scored 72 points in the decider to hold the lead.
Stanley Rains (Allcannons Seduction) and Andy 'Brother' Mulcahy (Bullseye Starlight) were forced to run off the Charles Legal Group Juvenile after both competitors scored 91 points in the first round. Stanley Rains secured the blue ribbon after scoring 84 points in the decider, while Mulcahy had a yard score only of 21 points.
Two competitors were forced into a runoff in the Lois Cameron Ladies Campdraft after scoring 90 points. Both ladies only scored yard scores in the decider with Penny Duggan riding Contrast finishing in the lead ahead of Kylie Hudson and Mitchell.
Not to be out done in the Ladies, Hudson combined two scores of 90 riding Mitchell to secure the win in the Black Isuzu Truck Novice B. Kylie's husband, Murray (Twirl), shared equal second position with Chloe Southern (Ruby Two Time) sitting just one point behind.
Long-time cattle donors Kelvin and Kathy Rule together with Ed and Jess Rose walked 1428 head 30 kilometres from the family property Woodside to the Charleville Campdraft grounds, leaving the Monday before the campdraft. Cattle were also donated by Pinnacle Fine Food, from Oak Park.
Judges included Kerrie Thomson, Nathan Maller, Jason Comiskey, Matt Markwell and Ken Boulton.
Campdraft events on this weekend include Jandowae, Tambo, Mt Coolon, Croydon, Birdsville and Gregory.
