Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Warrego Campdraft's wide appeal

By Robyn Paine
Updated June 17 2024 - 1:25pm, first published 1:16pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The annual Warrego Campdraft was held last weekend with competitors drawn from as far as Victoria for the three-day event.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.