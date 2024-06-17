Queensland Country Life
Home/Beef
Free

Tribute evening remembers Alan Acton

Judith Maizey
By Judith Maizey
Updated June 17 2024 - 2:07pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pictures: Judith Maizey

Highly regarded Central Queensland cattleman, Alan Acton, who died tragically in a helicopter accident in April last year, was remembered at a tribute evening in Rockhampton last week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Judith Maizey

Judith Maizey

Journalist

Judith Maizey has worked as a journalist and communications specialist for more than 30 years throughout Queensland and NSW. Working for Queensland Country Life, she is always up for a chat and loves a good story. Contact 0417 546 616. E: judith.maizey@queenslandcountrylife.com.au

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.