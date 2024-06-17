Tribute evening remembers Alan Acton

Highly regarded Central Queensland cattleman, Alan Acton, who died tragically in a helicopter accident in April last year, was remembered at a tribute evening in Rockhampton last week.
Organised by the Rockhampton Cattle Club, about 120 people came together at Callaghan Park on Friday night to remember Mr Acton.
Club president Bill Cragg said no-one could ever fill Alan Acton's shoes.
On behalf of Mr Acton's family, his son Daniel said it had been difficult time for his whole family since the accident last year.
"Our lives were turned upside down and we all had to find a way to live every day without our king," he said.
"Dad was always one who put mum first, closely followed by his family, his friends, the farm and his four-legged friends, namely his cats and racehorses.
"Dad was so passionate about giving back to the community which saw him take on major roles on many committees over the decades."
Daniel Acton thanked Mr Cragg and the club committee for organising the testimonial evening to honour his father's contribution to the club.
"For anyone who knew dad, (they) knew he was a larger than life character who loved a party. Tonight, he would be so honoured," he said.
Other speakers on the night described Mr Acton as "very positive and a leader" and "a very patriotic person in the cattle industry" who had the ability to bring the community together.
Proceeds from the evening will go to the RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue.
