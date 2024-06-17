Ekka bound: meet the South Burnett Showgirl state finalist

It was a title she initially shied away from, but after learning what being a Showgirl was really all about, 25-year-old Jasmine Thornes said she could not be prouder of her new role.
The Wondai local and graphic designer was named winner of the South Burnett sub chamber, on Saturday and will compete at the state finals at the Ekka in Brisbane next month.
Ms Thornes said it won't be her first experience competing at the state finals.
She represented the South Burnett sub chamber as rural ambassador in 2021, and while she didn't win, said she enjoyed the experience.
"It wasn't quite Ekka because it was cancelled that year, but we still had our state finals and it was amazing," she said.
"I first jumped into the rural ambassador-showgirl side of things, actually understanding what it was back in 2021...I am not one that likes to wear dresses, I like living in my jeans and boots and I honestly didn't know what the meaning behind showgirl was, so I went with rural ambassador because I thought it was more up my alley.
Ms Thornes said she had enjoyed her time as a rural ambassador, and as she became more involved with the sub chamber, decided to get involved in the Showgirl competition.
Queensland Country Life asked Ms Thornes how she felt when they named her Showgirl on Saturday.
"It felt so surreal really, I was completely shocked," she said.
"All the other ladies that I competed against were so incredibly talented and passionate...whoever ended up winning the title would have been deserving, and I feel so honoured it was me.
"I am excited to go to the state finals and meet all the other ladies."
She said she used to show cattle at her former high school, Dakabin State School in Brisbane, for two years and started to show her own cattle after that.
"I didn't quite get my own cattle to Ekka but I observe and check out the events whenever I get there," she said.
Her family had owned a Droughtmaster and Brahman stud previously, which they had to disperse due to rising costs but was something she would like to do again in the future.
"It doesn't mean I won't show cattle again," she said.
"My husband and I are looking at buying our first bit of land and I'd like to start it (running cattle) back up again."
Ms Thornes is also the South Burnett representative for Queensland Ag Shows and wants to use her platform to encourage women from different backgrounds to get involved, regardless of their background.
"I wanted to give the Showgirl competition a go and show other women that they can do this, that is not about putting on the nicest dress, It's about getting out there, recognising, developing and celebrating young female leaders," she said.
"I don't come from an ag background.
"The first time I touched a cow was when I was at high school and I am not from a show family.
"I want to show people that they can be involved and just put their hat in the ring and they can get there.
"I am married, which is now accepted, and as part of the next generation we are looking at how we can alter things while still recognising where we are from...It is still a very new thing still but I am excited to be a Showgirl who is married."
Veronica May from Kingaroy was named runner up Showgirl and Maddie Pitstock was named rural Ambassador winner for the sub-chamber.
