Ekka bound: meet the South Burnett Showgirl state finalist

By Kelly Mason
Updated June 17 2024 - 4:09pm, first published 4:02pm
Dark fruit cake winner Gloria Flemming, Nanango, South Burnett Rural Ambassador, Maddie Pitstock, Goomeri and South Burnett Showgirl Jasmine Thornes, Wondai. Picture supplied.
It was a title she initially shied away from, but after learning what being a Showgirl was really all about, 25-year-old Jasmine Thornes said she could not be prouder of her new role.

