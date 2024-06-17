Queensland Country Life
Around the ring: Gray Cattle's led steers dominate at CQ shows

Ben Harden
By Ben Harden
Updated June 17 2024 - 8:17pm, first published 8:07pm
the Rockhampton Show 2024 champion led steer, Nugget, with judge Dane Pearce, Nutrien Ag Solutions, and exhibitors, Steph Frankham, Brock Gray, their daughter, Billie. Picture by Kent Ward
Led steers exhibited by Gray Cattle and Contracting, Bouldercombe, dominated in several central Queensland show rings this year.

