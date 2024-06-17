Around the ring: Gray Cattle's led steers dominate at CQ shows

Led steers exhibited by Gray Cattle and Contracting, Bouldercombe, dominated in several central Queensland show rings this year.
Run by partners Brock Gray and Steph Frankham, they showed three steers in total.
Recently, their steer, Nugget, 630 kilograms, took home champion steer at the Baralaba, Marlborough and Rockhampton Shows.
The steer is owned in partnership with Justin Rohde of Nutrien Ag Solutions, Emerald, from Casey and Nigel Weick of CB Limousins and Charolais.
"(Nugget) is a very complete steer, that is soft, with plenty of red meat," Steph told the Queensland Country Life.
"He was purchased out of the golden opportunity sale at Coonamble in September last year.
"The team will now go to Mount Larcom this weekend and then onto CQ Carcass competition at the end of the month."
Nugget also won the FeedPro Australia super steer series as well.
Their steer, Smoothie, 644kg, won second place in the over 500kg class at Baralaba, Marlborough, Ridgelands, Yeppoon and Rockhampton show.
While their steer, Jimmy, 622kg, won champion steer overall at Yeppoon.
Steph said the business focused on showing a mixture breeds, as well as breeding grey Brahman and Charolais cattle.
"We try our best to select steers that have plenty of punch & shape with good finishing ability," she said.
"This year we've had help from the Olive family from Raglan Brahmans and Mason Iker.
"We have lent our steers to Saint Brendan's/ Saint Ursula's show team for their students to take in paraders competitions. "
The Emerald Show on June 4 was judged by Ryan Holzwart and Lincoln Job.
BOS INDICUS RESULTS
Junior and grand champion male: Banyula Nitro, exhibited by Banyula stud.
Junior champion female: Kenrol Lady Nan, exhibited by Apis Creek brahman. Reserve: Beejay Tessa, exhibited by Beejay stud. Senior and grand champion female: Apis Creek Jessica, exhibited by Apis Creek Brahman. Reserve: Neimen Kelda, exhibited by GKA Brafords.
BOS TAURUS RESULTS
Junior champion female: Dixie Taylor, exhibited by GN & SN Walters. Reserve: Minnamurra Tammy, exhibited by GN & SN Walters. Senior and grand champion female: Dixie Roxy, exhibited by GN & SN Walters
Junior and grand champion male: Minnamurra Terminator, exhibited by GN & SN Walters. Reserve: Minnamurra Salt, exhibited by GN & SN Walters.
INTERBREED RESULTS
Supreme exhibit: Banyula Nitro, exhibited by Banyula stud
Breeders group: Lead by Minnamurra Dixie, exhibited by GN & SN Walters
LED STEER HEIFER RESULTS
Champion led steer: Minnamurra Milkshake, exhibited by GN and SN Walters. Reserve: Mick, exhibited by Beejay Brangus
A showing of 108 head were presented for judge Graham Brown, Windera, are the Fraser Coast Show on May 23 and 24.
Interbreed results:
Pair of junior bulls: Silver Linings Simmental
Pair of junior heifers: Oakwood Limousin
Pair of senior bulls: Bony Villa Limousin
Pair of senior females: Silver Linings Simmental
Champion breeders group: Oakwood Limousins
Champion sires progeny: Spring Creek Santa Gertrudis
Champion dams progeny: Westbank Brahman
Supreme champion bull: Spring Creek Upgrade U822, exhibited by Spring Creek Santa Gertrudis
Supreme champion female: Silver Linings Trixie, exhibited by Silver Linings Simmental
Supreme champion beast of the show: Silver Linings Trixie, exhibited by Silver Linings Simmental
Held on June 16, the Pioneer Agricultural Show held it's 60th anniversary celebrations.
Judge: Isabella Hanson, Theodore, 2023 Queensland Showgirl
Bull calf champion: Timbrel Mr Ratio 1110, exhibited by Rosewood Speckle Farm of Rockhampton.
Reserve: Rosewood Unicorn, exhibited by Rosewood Speckle Farm of Rockhampton.
Junior bull champion: Crinum Madrid, exhibited by Crinum Brahmans of Tieri.
Reserve: Cambil Olympas, exhibited by Cambil Brahmans of Proserpine.
Senior bull champion: Teletubby T01, exhibited by Nine Pieces of Eight of Blue Mountain.
Reserve: Cambil Polled Emperor, exhibited by Cambil Brahmans of Proserpine.
Grand champion male: Crinum Madrid, exhibited by Crinum Brahmans of Tieri.
Calf female champion: Crinum Bridget 2470, exhibited by Crinum Brahmans of Tieri.
Reserve: Normandoon Gilda, exhibited by Graham Naomi Whiley of Koumala.
Junior female champion: Carnarvon Queen B, exhibited by Carnarvon Cattle Company of Springsure.
Reserve: Summa Tessa Till, exhibited by Sarina State School.
Senior champion female: Nelman Kelda 967, exhibited by GKA Bradfords of Habana.
Reserve senior champion female: Pindi Bluey, exhibited by Troy Deguara of Pindi Pindi.
Grand champion female: Carnarvon Queen B, exhibited by Carvarvon Cattle Company of Springsure.
Breeders Group Cambil Brahmans, exhibited by Cambil Brahmans of Proserpine.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.