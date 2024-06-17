Quality Burnett farms with 112 hectares irrigated citrus | Video

The Gayndah Citrus Portfolio presents as 112.5 hectares (278 acres) of planted citrus with a further 221ha (547 acres) of vacant land.
Offered under instructions of receivers and managers from Ernst & Young, the portfolio comprises the six separate holdings: Dirnbir, Shepherds Block, Super Block, Greenhaven, Sandbar and Rockybar.
Each of the freehold farms benefit from reliable river water for irrigation, including four that have frontages to the Burnett River.
The Greenhaven farm features a 2000 square metre packing shed with Lenz and Compac sorting equipment, which can handle all fruit harvested across the portfolio.
Other packing facilities are also located nearby.
The farms are located close to the Burnett Highway and about 340km from the Brisbane markets.
Dirnbir is about 34ha (83 acres) with 17.3ha of orchard, plus a machinery shed.
Shepherds Block is 95ha (235 acres) on six titles with 32.6ha of orchard, three homes and two machinery sheds.
Super Block is 26.5ha (66 acres) has a four bedroom home that is currently used for grazing, but able to be converted to citrus.
Greenhaven covers 36ha (89 acres) with 17.1ha of orchard. There is a homestead, workers' accommodation, packing shed and a machinery shed.
Sandbar is 21ha (53 acres) with 16.1ha of orchard plus a homestead, sheds and a workshop.
Rockybar comprises of 121ha (300 acres) and has 29.4ha of citrus. The property has a four bedroom homestead, a machinery shed, and portable cattle yards with a crush and ramp.
The properties are to be sold as a whole or individually.
Expressions of interest close with Ray White Rural on July 11.
Contact Jason Mattiazzi, 0419 650 343, or Bruce Douglas, 0417 602 603, Ray White Rural Queensland.
