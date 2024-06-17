Queensland Country Life
Outback sculptures win stays local

Helen Walker
By Helen Walker
June 17 2024 - 6:00pm
Winner of the 2024 Sculptures Out Back $20,000 Origin/APLNG Open Sculpture was Mitchell sculptor, Kyle Mansfield pictured his winning entry King Ranch. Picture Sharon Colley.
Mitchell sculptor Kyle Mansfield just can't wipe the smile from his face after taking the $20,000 Origin/APLNG open acquisitive sculpture at the Sculpture Out Back competition in Roma.

