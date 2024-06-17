Outback sculptures win stays local

Mitchell sculptor Kyle Mansfield just can't wipe the smile from his face after taking the $20,000 Origin/APLNG open acquisitive sculpture at the Sculpture Out Back competition in Roma.
The exhibition opened on Saturday with 37 exhibiting artists travelling to Roma with their works of art displayed on the eastern approach to town on the Warrego Highway.
Mr Mansfield said his winning entry which was a Santa Gertrudis bull he titled 'King Ranch' had stemmed from his childhood memory on a property near Mitchell.
"I remember as a kid, my Dad had a Santa bull that weighed 11100 kilograms, so I tried to capture his size,power and strength into my sculpture," he said.
"Although most people here would be aware of the strength of the Santa Gertrudis, I was trying to create awareness for the tourist travellers who will pass through."
Mr Mansfield has been supporting the competition since inception.
"I have won the Maranoa Regional Council Local Acquisitive before, but was delighted to again win it with my old man emu entry," he said.
Mr Mansfield, who is a father of children and his wife, owned the Mitchell Bakery for 17 years and sold it last year.
"Now I am working for the local council parks and gardens, I have more time to myself and I am already thinking about next year's entries.
And as for the prize money?
"I plan to build a shed just for sculpting, and work alongside my son Blake who also enjoys this pleasure."
He said each year the competition is getting stronger.
"I probably thought it would take 40 years to win the big one and never thought it would happen," he said.
The Roma on Bungil People's Choice award was taken by Slim Humphries, Gold Coast and Grace Gray, Wallumbilla.
Both Mr Humphries and Mrs Gray worked on the outback fruit truck together.
Mrs Grace said the old cab was found in the paddock next on the next door property.
"Slim and I worked on it collaboratively and he built the rest, while I made the fruit and tyres from the wire.
"It is the first time we have collaborated together and the first time either of us has entered," she said.
Now in its fourth year, Sculptures Out Back has certainly put Roma on the map as the sculpture capital of the west.
Sculptures Out Back president Ian Galloway said the event brought great community involvement and it was pleasing to see.
"Sculptures Out Back is a real community event with support from businesses, organisations, not-for-profit groups and individuals," Mr Galloway said.
These sculptures will remain on site situated on the until the end of September.
The winning entries stay on site and become the property of Sculpture Out Back.
Themes included a celebration of local history, cultural heritage, community, and the environment.
Many are for sale and all sculptures are catalogued and priced and will be delivered after the end of September.
Other winners include the Hall Chadwick Emerging Artist - Cameron Wilson; Roma Saleyards Acquisitive (Conceptual Entry) - Dion Cross.
