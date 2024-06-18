Rosabel: Breed, background, fatten in Thomson River channels | Video

Rosabel Station is described as a 10,898 hectare (26,931 acre) opportunity to breed, background or fatten in the heart of the Thomson River channels.
Offered by the Doyle family for the first time in more than 100 years, the freehold property is a quality mix of heavy black soil Mitchell grass downs, with sandy loam buffel grass ridges.
Rosabel is located Stonehenge River Road 66km from Longreach, 94km from Stonehenge, and about 274km from Blackall.
Rosabel has about 4910ha (12,132.87 acres) of channel and floodplain country, which is complemented by 5030ha (12,429.40 acres) of open Mitchell grass downs with some areas of shaded boree downs.
The property is carrying an excellent body of feed and has an estimated carrying capacity is 1123 adult cattle equivalents.
Rosabel features a double frontage to the Thomson River and 4 Mile and Katherine creeks, which have bluebush floodout country.
Water is supplied from semi-permanent water in the Thomson and 4 Mile Creek systems supplemented with five large earth tanks.
The well fenced property is divided into nine main paddocks and two holding paddocks and serviced by two sets of cattle yards.
Timbers include gidyea, coolibah, boree, dogwood, leopardwood, sandalwood, whitewood, swamp wilga, and bauhinia as well as lignum.
Improvements include two large, well appointed homesteads set in thriving gardens, including a three bedroom home built in 2014.
There is also a workshop and excellent shed infrastructure.
Rosabel Station will be auctioned by Rural Property & Livestock in Longreach on July 25.
Contact Wally Cooper, 0427 781 054, or Jess Guard, 0409 062 011, Rural Property & Livestock.
