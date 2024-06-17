Sculptures Out Back a huge success| free content

It was a huge weekend for the creative town on Roma, over the weekend with the opening of the Sculptures Out Back exhibition on Saturday.
Now in it's fourth year, Sculptures Out Back has certainly put Roma on the map as the sculpture capital of the west.
The exhibition opened on Saturday with 37 exhibiting artists travelling to Roma with their works of art displayed on the eastern approach to town on the Warrego Highway.
These sculptures will remain on site situated on the until the end of September.
Themes included a celebration of local history, cultural heritage, community, and the environment.
Many are for sale and all sculptures are catalogued and priced.
Sculptures Out Back president Ian Galloway said the event bought great great community involvement and it was pleasing to see.
"Sculptures Out Back is a real community event with support from businesses, organisations, not-for-profit groups and individuals," Mr Galloway said.
