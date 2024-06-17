Slaughter/prime market strong at Emerald

Emerald agents yarded a total of 1784 head on Thursday and saw a firm market, with the slaughter/prime market strong in most descriptions.
Store cattle varied, but most descriptions were stable on the previous week.
Heavy steers over 550 kilograms topped at 260 cents a kilogram to average 243c/kg. There were only a few steers 500-550kg to quote but topped at 260c/kg and averaged 244c/kg. Steers 400-500kg reached a top off 316c/kg to average 250c/kg, while steers 350-400kg reached 316c/kg and averaged 265c/kg. Steers 280-350kg reached 336c/kg and averaged 289c/kg. Steers 200-280kg reached 336c/kg and averaged 317c/kg.
Heavy heifers over 400kg reached 278c/kg to average 199c/kg. Heifers 350-400kg reached 250c/kg and averaged 197c/kg, 280-350kg heifers topped at 226c/kg and averaged 178c/kg, while heifers in the weaner weight category made to 198c/kg and averaged 160c/kg.
Cows over 520kg topped at 214/kg and averaged 196c/kg, and cows 450-520kg reached 220/kg and averaged 159c/kg.
The Daniels family,Theresa Downs, Emerald, sold Droughtmaster cows to 199c/kg at 565kg to return a total of $1125.
The Prince family, Janibee, Capella, sold a draft of Droughtmaster feeder steers for 311c/kg at 395kg to return $1231.
Rick and Thelma Powell sold a large draft of Droughtmaster No.3 heifers at 401kg to a top of 244.2c/kg to return $980.
The Sibson family, Cotherstone, Clermont, sold Droughtmaster cross cows at 512kg to 190c/kg to return $974.
The Cattell family, Kenmar, Clermont, offered a run of Droughtmaster steers, with some of the feeder types reaching 316c/kg at 422kg to return a price of $1335, while down the way some of their little brothers made to 336c/kg at 309kg to return at $1039.
Raymond Cattle Company, Raymond, Springsure, sold heavy Santa cows weighing 718kg to top the cow market at 214.2c/kg and return $1539.
John and Jan Smith, Birraban, Springsure, sold Angus cross steers weighing 422kg which made 290.2c/kg to return $1224.
