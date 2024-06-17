Queensland Country Life
Slaughter/prime market strong at Emerald

June 17 2024 - 10:00am
Emerald agents yarded a total of 1784 head on Thursday and saw a firm market, with the slaughter/prime market strong in most descriptions.

