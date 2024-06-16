Gracemere market strengthens

Gracemere combined agents yarded a total of 2557 head last week, consisting of 1261 steers, 995 heifers, 265 cows, 16 bulls and 20 cows and calves.
They said the market strengthened an average of 32 cents a kilogram as a whole, compared to the previous week's sale. Numbers have started to return to their weekly baseline after the large yarding at the beginning of the month.
The lighter end of the weaner heifers softened by 11c/kg with the mid-weight feeder heifers improving by 20-30c/kg. Overall, the heifer market held firm from previous weeks. The cow market also strengthened in prices by up to 35c/kg.
Kevin Ridge, Carmila, sold Droughtmaster steers for 318c/kg weighing 470kg to return $1495.
Devlin Holdings, Charters Towers, sold Charbray cross steers for 318c/kg weighing 463kg to return $1474.
C Bell, Gracemere, sold Brangus steers for 300c/kg weighing 332kg to return $996.
JG and MA McCartney, Baralaba, sold Santa cross steers for 316c/kg weighing 301kg to return $952.
Galloway Plains, Calliope, sold Brahman steers for 326c/kg weighing 266kg to return $869.
Rushel Produce, Home Hill, sold Brangus steers for 360c/kg weighing 234kg to return $843.
D and D Bichel, Bororen, sold Santa steers for 290c/kg weighing 194kg to return $565.
WH Neill-Ballantine, Baralaba, sold Brahman cross cows for 212c/kg weighing 666kg to return $1413.
East End Cattle, Mt Larcom, sold Brahman cross cows for 210c/kg weighing 542kg to return $1139.
D Connor, Wycarbah, sold Droughtmaster cross cows for 212c/kg weighing 378kg to return $802.
Hanrahan Pastoral Company, Wycarbah, sold Brahman cross heifers for 245c/kg weighing 589kg to return $1444.
M and K Brown, Dululu, sold Speckle Park heifers for 266c/kg weighing 366kg to return $976.
LE and CD Stewart, Comet, sold EU Brangus heifers for 198c/kg weighing 287kg to return $568.
F Cranston, Morinish, sold Droughtmaster heifers for 224c/kg weighing 190kg to return $426.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.