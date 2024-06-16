Queensland Country Life
Gracemere market strengthens

June 17 2024 - 8:41am
Nutrien Ag Solutions Rockhampton sold a pen of Brahman steers offered by Galloway Plains Pastoral Company, Calliope, for 326.2c/kg, averaging 266.67kg to return $869.87. Picture by CQLX
Gracemere combined agents yarded a total of 2557 head last week, consisting of 1261 steers, 995 heifers, 265 cows, 16 bulls and 20 cows and calves.

