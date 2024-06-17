Did we snap you at the Lockyer Valley Growers 2024 Expo?

Farmers from all over Australia visited the Lockyer Valley Growers 2024 Expo at Gatton on June 14 and 15 where new varieties showcased in trial plots were one the many highlights on offer.
Lockyer Valley Growers president Michael Sippel said the quality of growers and exhibitors was outstanding and farmers indicated they appreciated being able to enjoy the opportunity to speak with leading vegetable industry supply-chain experts.
"We had a lot of growers from outside the state, a lot from NSW, Victoria and South Australia, all serious farmers," he said .
"We didn't get any tyre-kickers, the right crowd turned up which was great.
"They really enjoyed being able to catch up and talk with other farmers, keen to see the vegetable variety demonstrations and look at the machinery, industry and technology displays."
LVG treasurer and event coordinator Sharron Windolf said many tickets had been pre-sold and they organisers were pleased with the number of interstate guests.
"It was a fantastic event and we have had great feedback," shesaid.
