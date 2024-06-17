Queensland Country Life
Did we snap you at the Lockyer Valley Growers 2024 Expo?

Alison Paterson
By Alison Paterson
Updated June 17 2024 - 6:02pm, first published 4:46pm
Future farmers, year 9 and 10 students from Toogoolawah State High School with teacher Hardy Manser with Abigail Cox, 14, Nia Wesslyng, 15, Abby Fry, 15 and Amelia Prior, 14. enjoyed learning about different crops and horticulture applications.
Future farmers, year 9 and 10 students from Toogoolawah State High School with teacher Hardy Manser with Abigail Cox, 14, Nia Wesslyng, 15, Abby Fry, 15 and Amelia Prior, 14. enjoyed learning about different crops and horticulture applications.

Farmers from all over Australia visited the Lockyer Valley Growers 2024 Expo at Gatton on June 14 and 15 where new varieties showcased in trial plots were one the many highlights on offer.

