New vegetable varieties a highlight of the Lockyer Valley Growers 2024 Expo

New vegetable varieties which promise more uniformity, better disease resistance and more flavour attracted strong interest at the Lockyer Valley Growers 2024 Expo at Gatton last week.
While most growers played their cards close to their chest, a few farmers spoke about what caught their interest at the event which spanned June 14 to 15.
Lerch Farms duo Raneece and Andrew Lerch along with future farmer Lainey, who at 19-months-old was already showing great interest in vegetables, said the expo offered an excellent opportunity to observe trial plots of varieties they could integrate into their growing plan.
The couple who operate the family agribusiness with Mr Lerch's parents, said finding cauliflower varieties which combined the features of an attractive appearance, flavour, disease resistance and retained its form when being hand-picked, was one reason to attend.
She said while the farm which is known for its broccoli, cauliflower and beetroot crops,they were always interested in learning about new vegetable varieties which resulted in higher yields while retaining flavour.
"We were looking for new cauliflower varieties which grow quickly and stayed firm when picked as we want to avoid those which can be brittle when harvested in cold weather," she said.
"We were also looking at different carrot varieties we could possibly try as well to improve those we have been growing"
Withcott Seedlings general manager Matthew Harth said farmers who focussed on melon and tomatoes were particularly interested in their grafted varieties.
"Grafted seedling watermelon and tomatoes were the standouts from our grower's perspective," he said.
"There was also a lot of discussion about our staples of broccoli, cauliflower and lettuce in large volumes.
"The grafted melons means you can do further plant spacing, so less plants per sqm but get a higher yield per hectare.
"Combined with more longevity of the crop which means it will keep on producing and won't run out of puff."
His colleague Withcott Seedlings general manager of nursery operations, Jamie Lee, said the grafted plants offered farmers better disease resistance.
"If farmers are using old land then these grafted varieties have resistance to soil-borne Fusarium," he said.
"They also have a more a vigorous root system."
One grower who declined to be named said he was keen to discover lettuce varieties which comprised a uniform appearance with a higher stalk to make picking easier.
Five growers who hailed from different farms in South Australia and Queensland who shared the same last name despite not being related, said keeping up to date which innovations in seed and on-farm practices was the reason they attended.
Gurpreet Singh said the expo gave him and his SA colleague Manpreet Singh the chance to meet directly with different suppliers and view and compare trial crops.
"It's good for us all to be able to explore new seeds and seedlings," he said.
Leppington Speedy Seedlings director Dr John Vella said although there was very strong grower interest across all their lines, the cutting-edge varieties in their field plots attracted quite a few growers.
"There has been some big improvements of new iceberg lettuce varieties with increased uniformity, size and yield," he said.
"As well as hydroponic lettuce growers, farmers wanted to hear about new varieties of cauliflower, cabbage, broccoli, leek, onion and silverbeet as well as capsicum and tomatoes.
"Our growers are very concerned too about disease resistance traits, good growth rate and yield increases so they can improve what they are doing.
LVG president Michael Sippel said the quality of growers and exhibitors was outstanding and farmers indicated they appreciated being able to Opportunity to speak with leading vegetable industry supply-chain experts.
"We had a lot of growers from outside the state, a lot from NSW, Victoria and South Australia, all serious farmers," he said .
"We didn't get any tyre-kickers, the right crowd turned up.
"They really enjoyed to talk with other farmers, keen to see the vegetable variety demonstrations and look at the machinery, industry and technology displays."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.