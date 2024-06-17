Queensland Country Life
Home/Agribusiness

New vegetable varieties a highlight of the Lockyer Valley Growers 2024 Expo

Alison Paterson
By Alison Paterson
Updated June 17 2024 - 12:14pm, first published 12:13pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Raneece, Lainey and Andrew Lerch of Lerch Farms near Forest Hill, said the Lockyer Valley Growers Expo was an excellent opportunity to investigate new varieties. Picture: Alison Paterson
Raneece, Lainey and Andrew Lerch of Lerch Farms near Forest Hill, said the Lockyer Valley Growers Expo was an excellent opportunity to investigate new varieties. Picture: Alison Paterson

New vegetable varieties which promise more uniformity, better disease resistance and more flavour attracted strong interest at the Lockyer Valley Growers 2024 Expo at Gatton last week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alison Paterson

Alison Paterson

Journalist

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.