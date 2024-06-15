Bartley family's success with Belmont Red bulls in Queensland

The Bartley family has been pleased with the crossbred article they've produced through the recent utilisation of Belmont Red bulls in their program.
Chris and Kathleen Bartley, runs the business with their son Tristan, an agent at JW Livestock and Services, on Leichhardt, in Koumala, south of Sarina. Originally from southern Queensland, the family bough Leichhardt and headed north three years ago.
Leichhardt, which stretches from creek flats to steep hills and gullys, has received 1300mm to date this year.
"The paddocks are beginning to dry out enough for us to spray. Coming into winter we're carrying a good body of feed," Tristan Bartley said.
The Bartleys run a herd of Droughtmaster, Charbray and Brangus-type cows, which they've been joining to Belmont Red bulls.
"We had our second drop of Belmont-cross calves this year. These are flatback, soft, red weaner calves, which have low birth weights, which creates less stress on our cows during the birthing process. This has been key to the longevity of our females," Mr Bartley said.
He said the low birth weight, carcase quality, fertility, pest resistance and marketability, which the Belmont Red provides, has been beneficial in their program.
"The Belmont Red bulls we have are second to none when they're working. They never disappoint. Their traits make them a no-brainer when picking a breed designed for Queensland."
The Bartleys put the Belmont Red bulls in with the females for a 12-week joining from the start of December.
"Fertility is a massive driver for us so every female has to come back positive when we preg-test in mid-June. Empties are culled."
From preg-testing, involving the Belmont Red bulls last year, 94 per cent of the heifer mob they were placed with came back in-calf.
"We'll be weaning shortly and it's looking as though we'll achieve a 100pc weaning rate for the Belmont-cross calves."
These coastally bred crossbred calves, with minimal input, are targeted towards the weaner market local to the Bartleys at seven to eight-months-old and 230kg, while cull heifers are grown out to replacement weight and sold at the end of the year.
To enhance the desirable Belmont Red traits in their crossbred calves, the Bartleys began purchasing bulls from Wahroonga Belmont Red Stud principals Rob and Jane Sherry last year.
"These bulls are relatively local to us. What you see is what you get with the Wahroonga bulls, they aren't fed up for sale. They're highly fertile, low maintenance bulls that are ideal for the tropics."
The Bartleys purchased these bulls out of the paddock at Wahroonga, though they're keen to go to Gracemere to see what's available at the Belmont Red Association Sale on September 2.
"I'll also be selling bulls for the Sherrys at the JW Livestock Central Coast All Breed Bull and Female Sale, in August at the Mackay Showgrounds."
For their own operation, Mr Bartley said they'll be looking to purchase another Belmont Red bull, with good carcase figures.
"We're looking to lift a few things in the carcase department within our herd."
Looking ahead, Mr Bartley said his family will continue to try and improve the fertility of the Leichhardt herd.
"We're also continuing to focus on the pest resistance of our herd by consistently aiming for red slick-coated calf which can handle the tropics."
He said Belmont Reds have proven to be a great change from the original bulls they had on Leichhardt.
"They're low maintenance. They get treated with fly and tick before going into the paddock and this hardiness has translated to the crossbred calves. This boils down to dollars saved in the product we produce and labour."
