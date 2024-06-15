Thompsons revitalise their Belmont Red herd in the Scenic Rim

While Bill and Narelle Thompson had been utilising Belmont Red genetics in their herd since 1980, the introduction of other breeds had diluted the benefits the breed initially provided them with, an issue they're now in the process of rectifying.
The Thompsons own, Castleview and Paradise, in the Scenic Rim region. These properties have been in the family since the late 1800s, while Bill and Narelle took the reins in the mid-1980s.
In their country, the Thompsons produce close to 200 round bales per year, and they're currently running 100 breeder units, though their maximum herd size is between 180 to 200 females.
Mr Thompson said they've received above-average rain for the last two years, though before this they'd only been getting 60pc of their 1016mm annual average.
"We're now rebuilding the herd after having to sell half of our breeders in the drought years," he said.
The Thompsons bought their first Belmont Red bull from the original CSIRO Belmont lines, which included Africander lines.
"Our original based herd was Brahmans and the first-cross Belmont Red calves from this joining were exceptional animals.
"In the 1980s, we sold them as a Droughtmaster-cross as the Belmont breed wasn't well recognised. We then went to a terminal sire system using Droughtmaster bulls and the occasional Charolais and Santa Gertrudis.
"This weakened our Belmont-based herd to the stage where our weaning rate declined to under 70pc and we saw increases in cow mismothering as well as issues such as bottle teats, and some of the bulls we bought had poor sheath structures and soundness issues. As we front the National Park, the threat of wild dogs and other feral animals led to a decline in bull temperament, and this, along with ticks, meant we had to focus on breeder characteristics and bull fertility and performance."
He said they're now rebuilding the structure of the herd akin to how they had it in the 1980s.
"After attending quite a few bull sales and talking with others, the prevalence of mismothering, poor temperament, and poor bull soundness regularly arose as issues of increasing concern. Our view now is that many in the industry do not openly discuss these problems."
The Thompsons are currently joining from October to February though they'll soon be resetting this to shorter periods.
"The aim is to get a more uniform weaner drop and to put pressure on our breeders, essentially creating a no-excuse philosophy. We've had to upgrade our yard and fencing to make this work and we've parked the bikes in the shed and use horses due to the terrain."
They aim to sell weaners in the 280kg-plus weight range.
"The dollars per kilo and the grazing days to get to those dollars are our key drivers. The more of our herd that is less than 12-months-of-age and not breeding, the fewer breeders we can run. You need good nutrition country to achieve this."
Mr Thompson said they bought their Greenhills bulls more than 10 years ago.
"This was just before we started, our in retrospect, unwise experiment with other breeds. The bull we bought recently from Karen Seifert is the first we've purchased from the Bellevue stud.
"Both of these studs produce very sound bulls. They are presented for sale in paddock, non-supplemented condition. They aren't flighty at all and they have good EBVs, which we use, though it isn't a primary focus of ours."
The Thompsons are currently running one Greenhills bull and one Bellevue bull, and have subsequently purchased two PTIC stud cows and five non-breeding purebreds from these studs.
This year, they'll make the call on purchasing another Belmont bull after they finish culling their breeders.
"One of the bulls we purchased is more of a bullock-type bull, which has the potential to be a good breeder. The other is what one would call a weaner bull. Their first calves will drop in about six weeks."
The Thompsons objective now is to stabilise the herd as a two or three-bull operation.
"We're striving to reach this goal through culling to achieve at least a 90pc wean rate. If this approach proves viable we'll then produce sale bulls and heifers, which will be well adapted to the higher rainfall area of South East Queensland, where they won't require babysitting through to 15-months-of-age."
Mr Thompson believes there is an opportunity for the Belmont Red to fill gaps in the southern Qld grazing sector, which is currently dominated by crosses with high British breed content, and in his opinion, less than desirable breeder performance outcomes.
"How to go about doing this is the question."
