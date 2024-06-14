Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Prized central western cattle country sold after auction | Video

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
Updated June 14 2024 - 3:41pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate

Highly productive 18,077 hectare (44,669 acre) Barcoo district property Gowan Station has sold to a Taroom-based buyer after initially being passed in at auction on Friday morning.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Phelps

Mark Phelps

Journalist

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.