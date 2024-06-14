Watch out for the White sisters at stud cattle comps

At first glance, Skye White of Wilangi Brahmans, St Lawrence, looked pretty chilled during the stud cattle judging at the Rocky Show this week with Wilangi Marbull by her side and while they waited for the judge's decision.
But, the 12-year-old admitted to Queensland Country Life that while she was feeling excited and brave during the competition, she was also nervous.
"I was just nervous about leading him around the ring and that everything went okay," she said.
Along with her elder sisters, Charli, 16, and Polly, 14, and her parents, Robert and Mandy White, Skye was pretty happy with the family's results this year.
As well getting reserve junior champion Brahman bull for Wilangi Marbull, a first for Wilangi Angelite in female, 19 months and under 21 months class, and a second for their bull, Wilangi Steel, in the 19 months and under 21 months class, the family took home the prize for the Brahman Sire's Progeny.
Skye said she had been leading stud cattle for the past six years, usually went to about five local shows a year, and the Rocky Show was not the biggest event she had taken part in.
She said the biggest events she had attended and competed in were Beef this year and Beef 2021.
"Beef Week was certainly a lot bigger (than this) - there was a lot more cattle and a much bigger ring," she said.
Mr White said Skye did really well in the stud judging at Beef 2024 winning for her age in the under 12s and came second in the junior parading for the under 12s.
Skye said she liked leading Marbull at the Rocky Show as he was pretty nice bull, one which she and her sisters had broken in.
"He's about 18 months old, he's pretty placid and easy to lead and his mother was one of our poddies a long time a go and she's now a beautiful cow," she said.
Mr White said he had been showing cattle on and off at the Rocky Show for many years.
He said the girls had done well this year and it was always good to win the sire's progeny prize.
"It's up to them if they want to stay on the property, they love it at home and we love having them at home," he said.
Also at the Rocky Show this week, Skye won her age group in parading and came first in her age group in the stud cattle judging.
Charli won the stud cattle judging in her age group, 16 and under, and the commercial cattle judging for her age group. Polly came second in parading for her age group.
After also winning the central Queensland regional junior judging title, Charli has now qualified to compete at the state Young Cattle Judging championships at the Ekka this year.
Mr White said his three daughters were all very passionate about cattle and liked doing competitions.
