Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Faces at the Cloncurry and District Show

Samantha Campbell
By Samantha Campbell
June 15 2024 - 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pictures by Samantha Campbell.

Cloncurry and District Show has drawn a crowd on day one of the north west event, with showgoers attending from far and wide.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Samantha Campbell

Samantha Campbell

Journalist

Samantha Campbell (nee Walton) has worked for regional and rural publications across New South Wales, Queensland and the Northern Territory. She is currently writing for the North Queensland Register based in North West Queensland. Email: samantha.campbell@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.