Major CQ road closed after fire damages bridge, lengthy detours expected

A bridge damaged by a grass fire has forced the closure of a major road connecting two towns in central Queensland.
A spot fire caused damage to the Springton Creek Bridge along Fitzroy Developmental Road, 2.8 kilometres north of Dingo, on June 10.
Queensland Police Service closed off the road at the time, with a QPS spokesperson stating no one had been physically injured.
However, preliminary assessment, conducted by Transport and Main Roads, identified the structure had been damaged by the fire and confirmed the requirement to close the road.
In a statement, a Transport and Main Roads spokesperson confirmed construction of a sidetrack commenced on June 11 and was expected to take up to 10 days to complete.
"In the interim, the Fitzroy Developmental Road is temporarily closed to all traffic at Springton Creek bridge, 2.8km north of Dingo," the spokesperson said.
"North of Springton Creek bridge through to May Downs Road is also restricted to local access only.
"TMR's priority is to safely restore access to the Fitzroy Developmental Road in this location as soon as possible, and we're working to establish a safe sidetrack for all road users.
"TMR thanks road users for their patience while these emergency works are undertaken. All road users are advised to obey road closure signage and follow the direction of traffic controllers on site."
TMR stated heavy vehicle operators can plan their journey through the National Heavy Vehicle Regulator route planner tool prior to applying for a NHVR permit for further assessment.
"All motorists are advised to seek an alternative route," the statement read.
For up-to-date information on road conditions and to plan your journey, call 13 19 40, visit http://qldtraffic.qld.gov.au or download the QLDTraffic app.
