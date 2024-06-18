Tablelands cotton growers in need of dry weather

INNOT Hot Springs producer Ross Johnson is praying for another six weeks of sun to secure his third cotton harvest on the back of one of his worst seasons.
As a northern boom sees more irrigated country take on cotton, producers across the Atherton Tablelands have been cautious about the potential of boll rot after a rain-soaked six months.
"It would have to be one of the worst years," the Ben Avon Station manager said.
"But I'm always optimistic ... and I'm going to keep pushing ahead as every farmer does."
His partner Glynis Simpson said because growing cotton was dependent on long sunny days, cloudy conditions and incessant rain had left a "pit" in their stomachs.
"When the weather isn't on side it's debilitating - literally and mentally," Ms Simpson said.
"Seeing crops get brutally washed away or slowly destroyed by endless dreary, rainy days almost had us at breaking point this year."
But six weeks of sunshine could be enough to turn the tide and pave the way for a fourth season.
The couple has diversified three of their properties to avoid market highs and lows.
They produce everything from mangoes and avocados in Mareeba, cattle, potatoes, hay and grass seed in Kairi, and Bollgard cotton, corn and sorghum at Innot Hot Springs.
A sunny start to June has lifted the couple's spirits and their irrigator is firing away - with each centre pivot taking care of 170ha in one hit from Blunder Creek.
While it typically takes up to 40 days after planting for cotton to enter the squaring stage - which involves the plant forming small, green structures that will become the cotton bolls - Mr Johnson said environmental factors had also affected progress.
"We're trying to hold the bolls on the cotton bush ... [but] the squares are dropping," he said.
"We're still optimistic. This year we hope to get 1200 bales or more ... [and harvest] in six weeks."
Mr Johnson planted 20ha in January during a dry patch but, with more rain pouring in, it took another two months to plant the remainder.
"It's trying times. There are bogged tractors. After [ex-Tropical Cyclone Jasper] it didn't stop raining," he said.
It's not the first year he has experienced the north's extreme weather conditions - an 80mm downpour in July 2022 left plants in a soggy field while a harvester idled.
While he reduced planting last year and harvested 500 bales, he got into the cotton game at the perfect time in 2022 with prices at $900/bale.
Mr Johnson has operated the 8094ha property for 15 years, using 1000ha of cleared cultivation area for 300ha of sorghum and corn and 200ha of cotton.
The remainder is used for beef.
He had planned to plant cotton on another 500ha until the wet season thwarted the idea.
"We've been venturing into cultivation because there was a lot of cleared country here left from when it was farmed 35 years ago. It hasn't been farmed since ... the 1980s," he said.
Mr Johnson uses his avocado and mango freight truck and trailers to cart the cotton to Emerald.
While the market has fluctuated based on global and stock market influences, he said the returns of $570-$600/bale meant he was still "in the ball game" - but prices at $700/bale would make a more viable crop.
