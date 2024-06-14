Merinos show the way in Bulloo country

Mentioning Thargomindah in the state's far south west conjures up visions of mulga, red dirt, unforgiving country that swallowed up explorers, and vast cattle runs.
Not many realise, until they're confronted with a high exclusion fence at Picarilli Station, that Merino sheep are still very much part of the economy there, thanks to the passion that Anthony and Gerda Glasson have.
The Glasson family has been breeding Merinos for over 90 years, for the past 67 years in the tough environments of Cunnamulla and Thargomindah, the latter with an average annual rainfall of 250 millimetres.
Anthony Glasson, known to all locally as 'Glasso', and Gerda are the last producers in the Bulloo Shire to be running Merinos - one other grower has Dorpers and goats but in Mr Glasson's words, "everybody else is cattle or national parks".
He says as well as being passionate about them, to his mind their diversity makes them the pick of the small breeds.
"You're spreading your risk - you've got two sources of income," he said. "If you have a tough year and you don't get much of a lambing, you've still got some wool."
After generations of growing wool, he knows what he's talking about when he says that sheep do a lot better than cattle in their harder range and ridge country.
Plus he says, if people are doing things right with their cattle management, they're putting nearly as much work in with them as with sheep - preg testing cattle or scanning ewes, weaning both lambs and calves, branding cattle or marking lambs.
It's not to say they don't have cattle - they run around 1500 head of Angus composites on the 109,000 hectares they own - but the sheep flock that averages 8000 head is what they're best known for.
They've put a lot of time into breeding decisions with the result that they now have a hardy, less labour-intensive animal, but one that they can shear every eight to 10 months, thanks to the long staple wool they're growing.
In addition, they stopped mulesing in 2005 and have bared up the breech of their sheep instead.
"To still keep your wool cuts up, we've bred a sheep that grows a really fast long staple, and if you go a full 12 months, it gets a bit long," Mr Glasson said.
They did it by using ASBVs for staple length, using rams from Outback Multi Purpose Merinos at Nyngan, NSW most recently.
While not selecting for it, their sheep are quite sizeable, which Mr Glasson said happened in line with their other selection criteria.
"We're really pushing high fat and muscle into the sheep - early maturing's probably the really important thing," he said.
"We used to struggle to get a lamb fat while they were still a lamb, and the last couple of years, we've been selling lambs to the meatworks at 24kg dressed weight.
"For Thargomindah, they're not on an oats crop or anything, that's how the sheep have changed - we used to struggle to get them to average 18-19kg even in a good year."
Along with his parents Ian and Lyn, Anthony started breeding rams for his own use about 20 years ago and is now the eastern states' westernmost breeder of Merino rams for the commercial market, which he says is something they're proud of.
Mr Glasson credits two things - exclusion fencing and water spreading - as the two best innovations they've established to droughtproof themselves.
They've enclosed 73,000 hectares inside their fence, working off the existing wild dog barrier fence for 30km, adding another 105km of fencing of their own, and enclosing another paddock last year.
Mr Glasson describes it as a necessary evil, saying they'd originally done their budget with managing total grazing pressure in mind, saying kangaroos were "just hammering us", but with an eye on wild dogs moving down from the north as well.
"We probably got it built a year late," he said. "We're still getting the odd dog, it doesn't stop them all, but in the last two years, I think we've got eight inside the fence and our neighbour trapped 50, so we're a long way in front."
As far as the water spreading goes, Mr Glasson said he'd been encouraged to give it a go by fellow polocrosse player Glenn Landsberg, who was working for SQ Landscapes natural resource management group at the time.
While their Bulloo River floodout country was in good shape, rainwater on their undulating red soil country was "galloping off", particularly after some of their long droughts, with no grass to hold it up.
"You'd go out after two inches of rain, particularly after a heavy storm, a week later you wouldn't know - there's dust blowing and all the water is gone," Mr Glasson said.
They're using long spreader banks to slow the water down so that areas that once were covered with water for six hours or eight hours are now flooding for 48 to 72 hours.
"You can imagine the infiltration you're getting, quadrupling the time for infiltration, and it keeps evolving," Mr Glasson said.
"We're growing a lot more grass there now so that slows the water down a lot more - it's really interesting to watch.
"I think we'll be a lot slower going into drought and we'll get out of them a lot quicker.
"That's what excites me about it, because Thargomindah, you're probably in drought three out of every five years."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.