Blackall Santa Infused sale holds firm

A yarding of 2343 Santa Gertrudis and Santa Gertrudis cross cattle were yarded for the special 2024 Blackall Santa Infused Sale held with the weekly prime cattle sale on Thursday.
Nutrien's Jeremy Barron said all the Santa Gertruidis steers held firm and the market was very solid with restockers present.
"We had Victorian Processor operating which made cows and bullocks firmer."
Mr Barron said overall the prices were very much on track with sales held earlier this week.
The grand champion pen of Santa Infused steers were exhibited by Chandler Pastoral Holdings, Kyneton, Barcaldine.
This very good quility line of Santa Gertrudis steers for sold for 334.2c/kg weighing 448kg to return $1498/head.
Volume buyer was the Speed family Brigodoon Cattle Company, Taroom.
Pre-sale judge Simon Drury from Condabri feedlot, Condamine said it was a "magnificent lineup of really good cattle and I think the prizes winners, first and second, were very worthy of their ribbon.
"All the infused cattle were excellent as well, so a great magnificent lineup of cattle,"Mr Drury said .
Vendor highlights:
ES and JB Otto, Minnamoora, Jericho, sold Brahman cowns for 204.4c/kg weighing 654kg to return $1335/head.
CL and SM Woltmann, Lydia, Winton sold Charolais cross cows for 215c/kg weighing 607ks to return $1307/head.
RD Hay Pastoral Trust, Kismet, Jericho sold Santa cross steers for 314c/kg weighing to return $1413/head.
PA and TC Rose, Bede, Aramac, sold Angus cross steers weighing 213kg to return $752/head.
Swan Hill Cattle Co, Swan Hill, Blackall sold Santa cross heifers for 264c/kg weighing 419kg to return $1107/head.
Sandover Pastoral Co, South Terrick. Blackall sold Santa Heifers for 264c/kg weighing to return $701/head.
Alice Downs Grazing, Alice Downs, Blackall sold a very good run of Santa weaner steers to 370c/kg, average weight 245kg. Also they sold PTIC cows for $1570 and their weaner heifers topped at 292c/average. 275kg.
ETG Holdings sold Santa steers 370c/kg, avg 250kgs. Their Santa heifers also topped at 292.3c/kg, avg 295 kgs. Their PTIC cows topped at $1570/head.
Champion Livestock Company, Longway, Longreach, sold Santa Gertrudis cross steers for 360.2c/kg weighing 290kg to return $1,042/head.
Western Henwood, Aldingham, Winton, sold Angus steers for 320.2c/kg weighing 512kg to return $1639/head.
Gary Ballard, Cleve, Longreach, sold Angus cross steers for 330c/kg weighing 460kg to return $1518/head.
Corella Cattle Company, Corella, Winton, sold Sana Gertrudis heifers for 240c/kg weighing 433kg to return $1039/head.
Western Henwood, Aldingham, Winton, sold Angus cows for 212.2c/kg weighing 780kg to return $1655/head.
WK & P Graham, Tijuana, Muttaburra, sold Santa Gertrudis cross steers for 328.2c/kg weighing 397kgs for a return of $1302/head. They had also sold Santa Gertrudis heifers for 312.2c/kg weighing 350kgs for a return of $1094/head.
Taree Grazing Co, Taree, Aramac, sold Droughtmaster steers for 292.2c/kg weighing 516kgs for a return of $1507/head.
The Westhill Trust, Westhill, Blackall, sold Santa Gertrudis cross steers for 308.2c/kg weighing 396kgs for a return of $1222/head.
BR & GA Williamson, Lennox, Jericho, sold Santa Gertrudis cross steers for 350.0c/kg weighing 245kgs for a return of $857/head.
W & J Saunders, Tallavera, Einasleigh, sold Charolais cross steers for 356.2c/kg weighing 269.5c/kg for a return of $960/head. They had also sold Charolais X heifers for 264.2c/kg weighing 267kgs for a return of $706/head.
M Britton, Winhaven, Aramac, sold Santa Gertrudis cross heifers for 244.2c/kg weighing 356kgs for a return of $869/head.
JH and RG Banks, Juray, Blackall sold Santa cross steers to a top of 346 c/kg weighing 328 kg to return $1135/head.
Rosemount Grazing, Rosemount, Blackall sold heavy Charolais cows to a top of 215c/kg averaging 690 kg to return $1484/head.
Killarney Park Grazing, "Killarney Park" sold Santa Gertrudis Steers to a top of 378 c/kg weighing 327 kg to return $1239/head.
PJ and CR Britton, Rosebank, sold Santa steers to top of 316 c/kg weighing 453 kg to return $1433/head. They also sold Santa Heifers to a top of 266 c/kg weighing 420 kg to return $1123/head.
RJ Murphy, Pembroke, Aramac sold Santa cross cows and calves to a top of $1500 per unit.
Edkins Campbell and Company, Bimbah, Longreach sold Charolais cross steers to a top of 354 c/kg weighing 319 kg to return $1132/ head.
Judging results:
Class 1: Santa Feeder Steers
Winner: Chandler Pastoral, Barcaldine; Runner-up: Chandler Pastoral, Barcaldine.
Class 2: Santa Weaner Steers
Winner: Killarney Park Grazing, Tambo; Runner-up: Alice Downs Grazing Co, Blackall.
Class 3: Santa Infused Steers
Winner: JH & RG Banks, Blackall; Runner-up: JH & RG Banks, Blackall.
Class 4: Santa Heifers
Winner: Tijuana Grazing, Aramac; Runner-up: Killarney Park Grazing, Tambo.
Class 5: Santa Infused Heifers
Winner: Swan Hill Cattle Co, Blackall; Runner-up: Swan Hill Cattle Co, Blackall.
Class 6: Santa or Santa Infused PTIC Females or Cows & Calves
Winner: RJ Murphy & Family, Aramac; Runner-up: Peter Britton, Longreach.
GRAND CHAMPION PEN
Winner: Chandler Pastoral, Barcaldine.
