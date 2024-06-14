Queensland Country Life
Blackall Santa Infused sale holds firm

June 14 2024 - 5:00pm
A yarding of 2343 Santa Gertrudis and Santa Gertrudis cross cattle were yarded for the special 2024 Blackall Santa Infused Sale held with the weekly prime cattle sale on Thursday.

