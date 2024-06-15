Queensland Country Life
Home/News

What it is like to work for the Royal Flying Doctor

Simon McCarthy
By Simon McCarthy
June 16 2024 - 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Medical student Jared Lawrence onboard with the Royal Flying Doctor as part of his final year's placement in the field. Picture supplied.
Medical student Jared Lawrence onboard with the Royal Flying Doctor as part of his final year's placement in the field. Picture supplied.

The runway was a dusty strip of dirt in outback Queensland. The ringers had to clear the way of kangaroos and emus so that the plane could land.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Simon McCarthy

Simon McCarthy

Journalist, Newcastle Herald

Simon McCarthy is a journalist working at the Newcastle Herald in NSW. He writes news and features, and produces video and multimedia, for the Herald and Herald Weekender magazine. He contributes regularly to the Newcastle Herald’s daily Topics column, and is the co-creator and producer of the Toohey’s News podcast. McCarthy has worked as a journalist in regional NSW since 2013. He joined the newsroom of the Newcastle Herald in 2017 from the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth where he worked from 2015 to 2016.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.