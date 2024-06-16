Love is the best medicine for Sarah and Todd

All roads have led Sarah Burrell and Todd Cooper back to Sarah's family property of Trafalgar Station, Dirranbandi.
So it was fitting that the pair said I do there on April 27.
Sarah and Todd met while Sarah was in Todd's home town of Townsville for university.
Sarah's medicine studies have now seen her return as a local doctor in Dirranbandi while Todd works on Trafalgar Station; a cattle and cropping operation.
Sarah's parents Jonathan and Kathy are agronomists and first purchased Trafalgar in the 90s, building a homestead and garden plus developing it into a cotton farm from scratch.
She said it was a very special and meaningful place to get married and continue their lives.
The couple were married by celebrant Sara Lloyd with Jessica Turich capturing their day as photographer.
Hair was handled by Amber's Hair Parlour of St George while Amy Mylrea Makeup of Toowoomba handled the other beauty needs.
Relish Catering looked after the food with their marquee from GOLD Events Hire, Inverell, NSW.
