Star pickets the downfall for Stamford, race meeting moved

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
June 13 2024 - 8:00pm
Stamford Race Club secretary Jane McNamara, left, admiring the Stamford Cup with Charlie Hawkins and Brendan McNamara. Picture: Andrea Creagh
Changes to licenced venue standards that have ruled out star pickets will see the annual Stamford Races and Community Fun Day moved to Hughenden in early July.

Senior journalist - Queensland Country Life/North Queensland Register

Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications. Get in touch at 0427 575 955 if you've got a story idea for me.

