Man airlifted after star picket impalement in Toowoomba region

The Toowoomba-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter crew airlifted a man to hospital on Thursday afternoon, June 13, after an incident involving a quad bike and a metal star picket.
It is believed the man drove over the picket when it pushed through the rear tyre, mud guard and the seat he was sitting on and into his left buttock.
The rescue chopper was sent to the Toowoomba region just before 11am.
The pilot and aircrew officer were able to land the chopper in a paddock close to the incident.
The man, aged in his 20s, managed to free himself before calling 000.
Local Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics treated him at the scene before transporting him a short distance to the waiting helicopter.
The man was flown to Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital in a stable condition for further treatment.
