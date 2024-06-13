Queensland Country Life
Man airlifted after star picket impalement in Toowoomba region

June 13 2024 - 5:30pm
The LifeFlight chopper and Queensland Ambulance Service at the accident site. Picture: LifeFlight
The Toowoomba-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter crew airlifted a man to hospital on Thursday afternoon, June 13, after an incident involving a quad bike and a metal star picket.

