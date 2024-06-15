Queensland Country Life
Droughtmaster bullock gets top money in commercial comp at Rocky Show

By Judith Maizey
June 15 2024 - 3:00pm
The Cragg family of Tom, Bill, Maxine and Sarah, Mourindilla, Dingo, was named the most successful exhibitor in the commercial cattle competition at the Rocky Show this year. Picture supplied by Bill Cragg
A Droughtmaster 'guess-the-weight' bullock named Corona, donated by the Cragg family, Mourindilla, Dingo, topped the commercial cattle sale at the Rocky Show this week.

Journalist

Judith Maizey has worked as a journalist and communications specialist for more than 30 years throughout Queensland and NSW. Working for Queensland Country Life, she is always up for a chat and loves a good story. Contact 0417 546 616. E: judith.maizey@queenslandcountrylife.com.au

