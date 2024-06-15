Droughtmaster bullock gets top money in commercial comp at Rocky Show

A Droughtmaster 'guess-the-weight' bullock named Corona, donated by the Cragg family, Mourindilla, Dingo, topped the commercial cattle sale at the Rocky Show this week.
Corona was purchased by JBS Rockhampton for $2360 while a second 'guess-the-weight' bullock named Chubby, also donated by the Cragg family, was bought by Teys Australia for $2140.
Proceeds from Corona will go to the RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue while Chubby's sale money goes to the RFDS.
In the commercial cattle section at the Rocky Show this year, there were 80 entries from 11 competitors and 19 different classes.
A pen of three 685 kg two-tooth steers entered by John Atkinson, Glenavon Droughtmasters, Yaamba, took out the grand champion exhibit.
The Atkinson pen of three steers was also named the champion pen, with the reserve champion pen award going to the Cragg family.
The prize for the champion single steer went to a Droughtmaster entered by Mr Atkinson while the reserve champion steer award was taken out by the Cragg family.
The Cragg family, who had 31 entries in the competition, was also named the most successful exhibitor of the competition.
Rocky Show commercial cattle committee chair Ben Geddes said the lower number of entries was expected this year after Beef, but there was enough cattle to run a decent competition.
He said the calibre of entries was of a very high standard due to good conditions and season that most had across central Queensland.
An exhibitor in the Rocky Show's commercial competitions since 1971, Mr Atkinson, who had six entries in three classes this year, said he was very happy with the wins and the cattle he entered.
He said the pen made $2110/head, the champion steer sold for $1940 while another heavy bullock made $2110.
Mr Cragg, who is president of the Rockhampton Cattle Club, said the commercial cattle committee had been pushing to get cattle back at the Rocky Show to attract more country people back to the event.
"I was one of the ones who wanted it (the commercial cattle competition) back so you have to put your money where your mouth is. I've entered every time since it's come back (in 2019) and this is our fourth year," he said.
One year was missed due to Covid and the cancellation of the Rocky Show.
Mr Cragg said this was the third year his family had won the most successful exhibitor so they were pretty chuffed about that achievement.
"We've only had 80 ml of rain since Boxing Day, but I was just lucky enough to jag (a crop) some forage sorghum and Dolichos Lab Lab and that helped get the cattle through," he said.
This year's judge was Ben Cumming of Teys Australia.
