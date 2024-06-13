New red imported fire ant biosecurity zones to be enforced as of June 15

The National Fire Ant Eradication Program has announced updated fire ant biosecurity zones which will come into effect on 15 June 2024.
The NFAEP said the updated zones are part of its aim to eradicate fire ants by 2032.
The Nirimba (Bells Creek) area has been added to the fire ant biosecurity zones to reduce the risk of human-assisted spread in the Sunshine Coast area after nests were discovered there last month.
From 15 June the zones will expand to include a 5km radius around the original detection site.
Fire ant biosecurity zones apply to anyone handling materials that could carry fire ants, such as soil, baled materials, mulch, manure, quarry products, turf, cotton, and potted plants.
NFAEP has urged Nirimba residents and businesses to look for and report any suspect ants or nests within 24 hours of sighting them and ensure that any materials purchased within the fire ant biosecurity zones are produced, processed, and stored using fire ant-safe practices.
During this time NFAEP field teams will continue eradication activities in Nirimba to locate and treat all nests.
National Fire Ant Eradication Program executive program director Ashley Bacon said the zones were crucial in preventing the spread of fire ants through human-assisted movement and are reviewed monthly based on recent outlier detections.
"Establishing a fire ant biosecurity zone in Nirimba will help reduce the risk of human-assisted movement and protect Australia from one of the world's worst invasive pests," Mr Bacon said.
"We are working with industry and the community to ensure they understand what the fire ant biosecurity zones and associated movement controls mean, as penalties apply to individuals and businesses who do not comply."
NFAEP also reported it had continued to respond to outlier detections in Kleinton, Meringandan, Nirimba, and Oakey in Queensland, and South Murwillumbah and Wardell in New South Wales.
This means residents and business within the new fire ant biosecurity zone in Nirimba and other areas must regularly check the fire ant biosecurity zones, follow associated movement control orders and use fire ant-safe practices before transporting materials originating from within the zones.
Mr Bacon urged residents, businesses and visitors to take extra care so they did not contribute to the problem as he said eradicating fire ants will take a whole of community approach..
"Fire ants are highly mobile and adaptable as they like to hitch rides in organic materials," he said.
"Moving just one fire ant queen to a new area could lead to the infestation of an entire community.
"Eradicating fire ants is challenging and requires a collective effort from the entire community, with everyone playing a crucial role.
"If our eradication officers need access to your property to conduct surveillance or treatment, please let them in so they can protect you, your family, and your animals from fire ants."
According to NFAEP, if people are unable to comply, they must apply for a biosecurity instrument permit. Individuals and businesses that fail to prevent the spread of fire ants may face penalties, including financial fines, temporary business closures, and legal implications.
The Australian Pesticides and Veterinary Medicines Authority has approved fire ant treatment, deeming them safe for humans, animals, and the environment.
It is understood the treatment products contain the same active ingredients as those found in household and agriculture pest control products.
A NFAEP spokesperson said eradication is Australia's only option, making it a national priority to protect our country.
The spokesperson said as part of NFAEP national eradication efforts, it would swiftly respond to outlier detections beyond containment boundaries, aligned with the Fire Ant Response Plan 2023-27.
"We have made significant progress in addressing detections in: Kleinton, Meringandan and Oakey, Toowoomba region, the Moreton Bay Islands, Redland City region, South Murwillumbah and Wardell, New South Wales, Nirimba, Sunshine Coast region," the spokesperson said.
"As global leaders in fire ant eradication, we have implemented robust procedures to manage these detections and we are actively following these procedures and will continue until all fire ants and nests are eradicated from these areas.
"Our commitment remains steadfast in stopping the spread of fire ants and protecting Australia from their devastating impacts on our environment, economy, health, and outdoor way of life."
Visit fireants.org.au or call 13 25 23 for more information.
To report non-compliance, use our online form or call 13 25 23.
Got fire ants on your property? Contact Alison Paterson on 0437 861 082.
