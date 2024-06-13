Queensland Country Life
New red imported fire ant biosecurity zones to be enforced as of June 15

By Alison Paterson
June 13 2024 - 7:00pm
The NFAEP updated biosecurity zone which comes into effect on June 15, 2023. Picture: Supplied
The National Fire Ant Eradication Program has announced updated fire ant biosecurity zones which will come into effect on 15 June 2024.

