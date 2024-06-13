Woolooga Charolais steers claim champion pen at Gympie weaner sale

Backgrounders from the Maranoa region and as far west as Blackall competed on the good quality coastal bred weaners offered at the annual Gympie live weight weaner sale on Thursday (June 13).
Held at the Gympie saleyards, Sullivan Livestock and Rural Service agents yarded approximately 1600 weaner steers and heifers, from coastal areas surrounding the Gympie region.
While the weaners weights were still being calculated, early reports revealed best quality steers averaged anywhere between 340 to 380c/kg with a top of 396c/kg, while good quality heifers sold to a top of 304c/kg to average anywhere between 230- 270c/kg.
At the beginning of the sale, prizes were awarded to champion pens on the day, with judge John Ferriday over looking the cattle.
Receiving the top honours were T1Y P/L, Brooyar Station, Woolooga, which claimed the champion pen of Charolais infused steers, champion pen of steers and overall champion pen of weaners on the day.
Brooyar Station's steers made 348c/kg to return $1133 per head.
Champion pen of Simmental infused steers went to Neville and L Ensby, with their pen which made 350c/kg or $1020 per head.
They also sold the champion pen of Charolais infused heifers, which made 278c/kg or $767/hd.
Pat Sullivan of Sullivan Livestock and Rural Services, Gympie, said good quality coastal bred weaners were met with strong demand on the day.
"There was a very good quality yarding in the lead pens, with a fair bit of weight in them as well," Mr Sullivan said.
"The market held quite firm right through all the better quality cattle.
"Anything that had a bit of the European content through it or were a flatback sold really well.
"It is a larger sale compared to their fortnightly sale, but it was good to see the quality shine through the weaners offered on the day."
Mr Sullivan said there was plenty of bidding competition between local restockers and backgrounders from central Queensland and as far west as Roma and Blackall.
"Competition was mostly coming from backgrounders, with a large contingent of steers headed out to Blackall," he said.
"The overall champion pen was awarded to Brooyar Station and our judge on the day John Ferriday said he picked the pen purely on the evenness through the pen.
"There was plenty of length in the steers and you could see that they could go out and perform and grow out to be big feeder steers or bullocks."
Mr Sullivan said a backgrounder from Roma purchased the overall champion pen.
Full market report to come.
