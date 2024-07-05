Foundations of beef: The milestones that made the industry

The Great Artesian Basin is discovered. Artesian water had been found at Bourke in 1878, and in Queensland at Thurlgoona 1887, but no one knew whether these were just isolated reservoirs. It wasn't until December 1887, when a bore was drilled in the town of Barcaldine in central western Queensland that the immensity of the water supply became apparent. The newfound supply of underground water opens up thousands of square kilometres of country in inland NSW, Queensland, and South Australia that has previously been considered too dry for pastoral activities.