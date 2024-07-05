Foundations of beef: The milestones that made the industry

Australia's beef industry has come a long way since two bulls and five cows arrived on the First Fleet.
From the pioneers of the 19th century, whose remarkable droving feats stocked the country with cattle, to the first successful shipment of frozen meat to Britain in 1879 that opened the door to the lucrative export market, these are some of the key milestones that have shaped the Australian beef industry.
The aforementioned two bulls and five cows escape from the first settlement in Sydney. They aren't found until seven years later at Cowpastures, near present-day Camden, their numbers having grown to more than 40. By 1808, the wild cattle population in the Cowpastures area is estimated to have reached 5000. The thriving herd gives the early settlers an insight into the capability and potential Australia held to sustain cattle.
William Kent imports the first purebred stock into Australia - a Devon bull and a few Shorthorn cows.
Gregory Blaxland, William Charles Wentworth and William Lawson become the first European settlers to successfully navigate a path across the Blue Mountains and in 1815, Australia's first inland colonial settlement is established at Bathurst. Settlers are now able to access the land west of the mountains for pastoralism.
The Australian cattle herd grows to 54,103 head, with the largest herds owned by John Macarthur and Samuel Marsden.
Eight black cattle from Fifeshire in Scotland are unloaded onto the docks at Hobart Town - the forerunners of what will form the Angus breed.
The first Hereford cattle are imported into Australia to Hobart. They reach the mainland in 1827, with further importations being made in the 1840s.
Joseph Hawdon drives mobs of cattle from present day Gundagai, NSW, to Melbourne and from northern Victoria to Adelaide, in the first of Australia's legendary cattle overlanding feats.
James Tyson drives cattle from the Riverina in southern NSW to the Bendigo goldfields, where he establishes a highly profitable butcher shop. He begins acquiring pastoral stations across NSW and Queensland and goes on to become Australia's first self-made millionaire.
Bovine contagious pleuropneumonia, or pleuro, is introduced into Australia and spreads to all major cattle areas. The dreaded disease kills an estimated 1.5 million cattle. A vaccine is developed in the 1930s and pleuro is eventually eliminated in Australia in the 1970s after a national eradication program.
Nathaniel Buchanan overlands 1200 cattle from Queensland to Glencoe and and Daly River station in the Northern Territory, the first of his many droving feats into the Northern Territory and Western Australia.
The Great Artesian Basin is discovered. Artesian water had been found at Bourke in 1878, and in Queensland at Thurlgoona 1887, but no one knew whether these were just isolated reservoirs. It wasn't until December 1887, when a bore was drilled in the town of Barcaldine in central western Queensland that the immensity of the water supply became apparent. The newfound supply of underground water opens up thousands of square kilometres of country in inland NSW, Queensland, and South Australia that has previously been considered too dry for pastoral activities.
Following advances in refrigeration, the SS Strathleven sails from Australia bound for England with 40 tonnes of meat on board.
The cargo arrives in London in February 1880 in perfect condition. It is the first successful export of frozen meat from Australia and major breakthrough for the export industry.
Barbed wire is introduced into Australia. It helps to solve the problem of containing cattle on the inland stations and allows more purposeful breeding.
Brothers Charlie and Willie MacDonald and their team set out from Goulburn, NSW, with 700 head of cattle and 60 horses on an epic three-year, 5600km journey to found Fossil Downs station on the Fitzroy River, WA. It is the longest overland trek in Australia history.
Live cattle shipments are sent from the Northern Territory to Hong Kong, Singapore and Indonesia, but this is suspended around 1889 due to the outbreak of disease. Live trade remains a small scale industry and doesn't really take off until the second half of the 20th century.
Sidney Kidman buys his first station, Owen Springs, on the Hugh River, south-west of Alice Springs. He goes onto to buy chains of stations stretching from Gulf of Carpentaria country, through western Queensland to Broken Hill, and across the border into South Australia. By the time he dies in 1935 he owns or has interests in more than 90 cattle stations covering more than 336,698 square kilometres.
The Federation drought decimates Australia's cattle herd. Up to 40 per cent of the herd is lost, with numbers plummeting from 12 million in 1895 to 9 million by 1901.
Brahmans are imported from the US into Queensland. The breed is able to adapt to harsh tropical climatic and environmental conditions and withstand the ravages of north Australia's cattle ticks and drought. By 2024, Brahman genetics can be found in approximately one-half of the national beef herd of 26 million head, with 75 per cent of the northern herd being Brahman.
Australian Kurt Johansson invents the commercial road train. Instead of droving, cattle can be transported by truck. It revolutionises the method of getting cattle to market from the outback stations and means cattle arrive in the yards in better condition.
The US market is opened up to Australian beef producers to sell frozen ground beef. Prior to this Australia's meat exports had been almost exclusively to Britain.
Australia begins to sell beef to Japan. By the 1970s, as the demand for a higher quality product grows, meat is sold chilled, rather than frozen, using Cryovac vacuum-packaging technology. The demand for a grain-fed product in Japan also helps kicks off feedlotting in Australia and by 1999, about 1.65 million of the 8.7 million cattle slaughtered in Australia are put through a feedlot.
The nationwide BTEC campaign to eliminate brucellosis and tuberculosis begins. By 1989, Australia is free of brucellosis and tuberculosis is eliminated by 1997.
Beef prices collapse virtually overnight in 1974 as Australia's two of largest export customers, Japan and Europe, close their doors to imported beef. It comes in response to a global economic downturn, partly triggered by the 1973 oil shock, and coincides with high global beef production. The crisis sees Australia's cattle herd shrink from 33.4 million in 1974 to 21.8 million 10 years later.
The first set of Estimated Breeding Values (EBVs) are produced by the Australian Business Research Institute (ABRI) for the Simmental breed. Breedplan is developed soon after in 1985. Producers can now access a vast amount of genetic data to assist in selecting bulls and improving their herds.
The NLIS (National Livestock Identification System) is introduced to help enhance Australia's ability to trace cattle during disease and food safety incidents and to protect the country's reputation as a producer of beef free of chemical residues and exotic diseases.
The national beef cattle herd falls to 21 million in 2020, the lowest level since 1990 as the 2017-2020 drought forces producers to destock.
After drought conditions ease in early 2021, farmers begin rebuilding their herds and in 2023, Australia's cattle herd reaches its highest level in 10 years.
Beef exports continue to grow, with forecasts suggesting Australia could become the world's second largest exporter of beef in 2024.
