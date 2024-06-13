Queensland Country Life
Home/Agribusiness

Renewable energy company clears the air on wind farm process

Kelly Mason
By Kelly Mason
June 14 2024 - 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RES Global Renewable Energy Solutions have six wind farms currently established in Australia. Picture: Supplied
RES Global Renewable Energy Solutions have six wind farms currently established in Australia. Picture: Supplied

The world's largest independent renewable energy company has opened up about the decommissioning side of its projects.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kelly Mason

Kelly Mason

Journalist

South east journalist covering stories from rural and regional Queensland. kelly.mason@queenslandcountrylife.com.au

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.