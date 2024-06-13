Motherland's support of rural mums wellness 'turbocharged' by state budget

A national charity whose motto is 'No rural mum left behind', which advocates for the emotional wellbeing of rural mothers, has a million reasons to smile following the Queensland budget.
Motherland, which advocated for rural mothers to help build resilience and improve mental health outcomes, received $1 million in funding over three years in the Queensland budget to enable the organisation to deliver more services, support, and connection across the state.
Motherland Founder and CEO Stephanie Trethewey said more than 20 per cent of the charity's engagement nationally stems from Queensland mothers, with growing demand for its support services.
Ms Trethewey who founded the not-for-profit in 2019, said the investment was part of the state's Queensland Women's Strategy 2022-27 and will turbocharge Motherland's mission to reduce isolation and improve mental health outcomes for rural mothers state-wide.
"This is the first investment of its kind into rural motherhood nationally, " the TV journalist-turned-farmer said.
"I want to thank the Queensland government for backing rural women who are the linchpin of our farming communities as this support will help power Motherland's vision to ensure no Queensland rural mum is left behind."
In 2022, Ms Trethewey was awarded the national AgriFutures Rural Women's Award for her pioneering work and she is the current 2024 Australian of the Year for Tasmania.
Goondiwindi-based Motherland chair Julia Spicer OAM said the organisation was developing a Queensland-focused strategy to bolster its services to rural and remote women across the state through its soon to be launched Motherland Connect platform.
Ms Spicer said the platform would host the Motherland podcast - which shares real and raw stories of rural motherhood every week and recently clocked 950,000 downloads - the Motherland Village program, Scholarship Fund, and Motherland events.
She said the budget support would ensure rural mums across the state who are struggling financially will be able to access Motherland's program for free.
"We know Queensland mothers are strong supporters of Motherland and are in need of the programs we are offering," Ms Spicer said.
"This support from the Queensland government shows that they understand that being a mum in rural and remote areas creates added challenges and we will be able to really achieve for Queensland through this support."
Queensland's Minister for Health, Mental Health and Ambulance Services and Minister for Women Shannon Fentiman said the funding meant more rural women would get the support they need, when they need it.
"I'm so thrilled that our budget includes this crucial funding for Motherland to be able to expand their care to even more rural mothers across Queensland," Ms Fentiman said.
"The Motherland team do an incredible job supporting the health and wellbeing of our rural mums, and the Miles government is proud to support them in the delivery of this vital work."
Ms Trethewey said Motherland Queensland ambassador Alice Woods was their "boots on the ground" in the state, and also facilitated the online Motherland Village groups from her home near Goondiwindi.
"Motherland's work in supporting rural mums is vital in communities like mine," Ms Woods said.
"The distances in Queensland can be a huge challenge with poor technology and lack of services.
"The buzz around our recent Mother's Day fundraising event in Goondiwindi just illustrates how valued Motherland's services are in helping women to connect.
"This funding is such an exciting opportunity for Motherland to extend its reach, and support even more rural women and their families across Queensland."
Over the past 12 months, the charity has extended its reach across Queensland, appointing its state based Ambassador, with plans to invest in more roles in the future.
Over 90 per cent of rural mothers who say they were struggling with their mental health before joining Motherland Village say the program improved it, and the program has reduced isolation for 95pc of participants.
In March 2024 the charity celebrated its inaugural national conference, and in May 2024 held three Mother's Day fundraising events to connect rural mothers, including in Goondiwindi.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.