Motherland's support of rural mums wellness 'turbocharged' by state budget

June 13 2024 - 3:00pm
A group of mums who gathered to celebrate Motherland, the not-for-profit group that advocates for the emotional wellbeing of rural mothers by delivering services that help build resilience and improve mental health outcomes. Picture: Supplied.
A national charity whose motto is 'No rural mum left behind', which advocates for the emotional wellbeing of rural mothers, has a million reasons to smile following the Queensland budget.

