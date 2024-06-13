Queensland Country Life
Home/News

From mayor to CEO: Bruce makes Australia-first swap

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
June 13 2024 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murweh Shire mayor Shaun 'Zoro' Radnedge and CEO Bruce Scott. Picture: Sally Gall
Murweh Shire mayor Shaun 'Zoro' Radnedge and CEO Bruce Scott. Picture: Sally Gall

In what's believed to be a first for local government in Australia, former Barcoo Shire Council mayor Bruce Scott OAM is signing up to be the chief executive officer for the Murweh Shire Council.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sally Gall

Sally Gall

Senior journalist - Queensland Country Life/North Queensland Register

Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications. Get in touch at 0427 575 955 if you've got a story idea for me.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.