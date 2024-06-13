From mayor to CEO: Bruce makes Australia-first swap

In what's believed to be a first for local government in Australia, former Barcoo Shire Council mayor Bruce Scott OAM is signing up to be the chief executive officer for the Murweh Shire Council.
Mr Scott, who was born at Quilpie and grew up at Charleville, owned Moothandella Station together with wife Maureen in the Windorah district for 32 years, and served for 22 years on the Barcoo council, 16 of them as mayor.
The couple had been retired in Charleville for a short while when he was offered the position of interim Murweh CEO in August 2023, describing it as an exciting opportunity.
"I was doing a bit of earthmoving when I was approached by the council to step in for a few months," he said. "It's a big thing to be asked to do, to carry out the wishes of the elected members and to follow the corporate plan."
Mr Scott said that despite over two decades of local government experience, it was on the other side of the fence and he knew that despite his understanding, he would need to lean on people to do a good job.
"I've worked with a lot of CEOs over the years, and they've been only a phone call away," he said.
Mr Scott has been offered a 12 month contract, beginning on July 1, and Murweh Shire mayor Shaun 'Zoro' Radnedge said they were very privileged as a council to have someone of his capabilities in the position as they faced cost-of-living crises and other council challenges.
"It's really good to give our community confidence that the council is moving ahead in an upward direction," he said. "His experience, not just in local government but as a board director and with his corporate knowledge - it's extremely valuable for us."
Mr Scott can list a large portfolio of board membership positions, the Remote Area Planning and Development Board, the Cooper's Creek Catchment Committee, the Central West Hospital and Health Service, and chair of both Desert Channels Queensland and the Outback Regional Roads Group among them.
He's advised the state Single Wire Earth Return reference group, the state government Geothermal Energy working group, the Night Parrot recovery team, and the FRRR grant evaluation committee, as well as being a member of the federal government's 2007-11 Regional Telecommunications Independent Review Committee.
His most recent position was as the local government adviser to the Coordinator-General of the National Emergency Management Agency.
Mr Scott said while the issues he was facing as a CEO were similar to those he dealt with as a mayor and that both required advocating for the community, the operational side was quite different to the strategic side.
He said the same principles of trust, developing relationships and sharing were needed in both roles.
"It's about making sure people get the right information," he said. "I understand how frustrated councillors can be without information, and vice versa."
Mr Scott said council CEOs had enormous jobs, and most local governments only had the bare minimum of resources to work with.
"What I struggle with most is not getting quite enough time to all that you want to do," he said.
As far as the apparent revolving door of local government CEO appointments went, he said it wasn't just a rural and remote issue.
"I'm not sure if they burn out or if expectations are too high - I don't have an answer for that," he said.
"My policy is to celebrate successes and share mistakes - do that and you'll get it right most of the time.
"You've got to keep everyone informed and it's important to stick to budgets.
"Like I said, it gets back to trust, relationships and sharing."
Mr Scott said he hadn't seen experiments with bringing people from the private sector into local government roles work successfully, saying they were "two different beasts".
"You've got to grow up in local government," he said. "There are many differences between public interest and the private sector."
Cr Radnedge said they would put the permanent CEO's position on the market next March, in the interest of openness and transparency.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.