Avian influenza puts Queensland egg supply in a flap

Queensland egg farmers are feeling the pressure as demand for their product has intensified following the outbreaks of avian influenza which caused more than 5 per cent of the national egg-laying stock to be destroyed.
In an industry already disrupted due to Coles Woolworths and Aldi announcing they won't stock cage eggs after December 31, the immense chicken cull in Victoria and NSW has added pressure to local producers who may struggle to fulfill customer demand.
For Gleneagle egg business Grazing Girls co-founder Michelle Christoffel, her 4000 hens weekly output of between 16,000 to 18,000 eggs might be small compared to the mega producers, but she has experienced an increase in demand from resellers.
Ms Christoffel said eggs from her pasture-raised chickens were purchased by leading wholesalers as well as many cafes and restaurants along with individual families in Brisbane, the Gold Coast and the Scenic Rim.
Currently the Grazing Girls website has a 12 pack carton of jumbo eggs listed at $10 a dozen with a $5 delivery fee.
"We have been asked by one wholesaler to increase our supply of eggs due to demand caused by the avian flu," she said.
"But we already have many existing loyal customers in place, families, cafes and restaurants and so I'm not sure we can do this."
Queensland consumers and backyard chook owners should not be concerned about catching the disease as the current strains of the avian influenza impacting Victoria and NSW were not transferable to humans.
University of Queensland School of Veterinary Science Professor Avian and Exotic Pets, Bob Doneley said the state's Department of Primary Industry staff were well able to deal with any avian influenza outbreak.
"If avian flu comes to Queensland I would be disappointed but not surprised," Professor Doneley said.
"Because of previous outbreaks our DPI have trained and experienced people who know what works and can put this into action.
"The concern is not so much about the spread of disease as it is about Victoria being one of the highest producers of eggs in Australia and so these outbreaks which technically have only affected five farms from selling their eggs means there could be relecutance from people to buy Victorian eggs which could lead to a shortage."
Peak body Australian Eggs managing director Rowan McMonnies said the organisation was continuing to work with NSW Department of Primary Industries and Agriculture Victoria in responding to avian influenza detections in defined areas of both states.
"There was a second detection of avian influenza over the weekend at a chicken meat facility and importantly, this was within the Restricted Area surrounding the first impacted property," Mr McMonnies said.
"Overall, there has been two cases of avian influenza in poultry farms in NSW and seven in Victoria with the egg, duck meat and chicken meat industries being impacted.
"The impact of avian influenza in Australia is being felt right across the poultry industries, but the response protocols being put in place by the authorities and are proving to be successful in containing the disease to a small number of farms."
Mr McMonnies said he understood the NSW avian influenza incident would not impact egg supplies.
"We saw the successful containment of avian influenza to a defined area of Victoria managed by established response protocols and expect a similar outcome in NSW," he said.
"The most recent NSW case won't impact egg supply as it wasn't an egg farm (so) consumers can be assured there's still over 20 million hens under the care of hundreds of egg farmers across Australia that will continue to work hard to ensure there's eggs on shelves."
Earlier this month Mr McMonnies said retailers imposing egg limits needed to tread carefully.
"Purchase limits are double-edged," he said.
"If a retailer has been impacted by the avian influenza incidents then it might be necessary for them but they can send the wrong message to consumers about broader egg supply."
However, after Coles brought in a two pack per customer limit, anecdotal reports of the price of a carton of 12 eggs rocketing around the state seems to already have consumers on edge.
As of June 25, a look at online prices in leading supermarket groups showed packs of 12 eggs ranging from $5.20 for Coles free range to $12 for Yallamundi organic free range eggs at Coles.
At Woolworths online, their home brand extra large free range eggs were priced at $5 while it was $12.50 for Yallamundi organic free range eggs while at Aldi, Lodge Farms organic free range eggs were $4.49 and most expensive was Lodge Farms extra large free range eggs at $5.19.
At IGA, eggs prices ranged from Fresher Eggs cage extra large at $5.50 to Comm Co free range organic at $10.55.
Poultry industry consultant Bob Hansen said it was possible the disease could move to Queensland but said usually it was an issue for Victoria and NSW.
"But the issue now is that all the flocks which had to be slaughtered to contain the disease there means it does create a shortfall on the east coast for the sales of eggs and chicken meat," he said.
"I have been told of one area in Brisbane where egg prices have been seen at $13 a dozen."
According to the Queensland Farmers' Federation, the state's poultry production is valued at $588 million and makes up slightly over one-fifth of the national production.
With growth of 21pc over the past five years, approximately 90 farms comprise Queensland's industry with 90 per cent located in the state's south east.
Professor Doneley also advised egg and poultry meat producers to discourage wild birds from their properties.
Farmers in the meantime should ensure they discourage water birds from landing on dams," he said.
"If the farmers can switch to town water this would be a better effort but if they do use dam water they have to pass it through a chlorination system with 2pc added to the water."
