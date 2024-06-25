Queensland Country Life
Home/Agribusiness

Avian influenza puts Queensland egg supply in a flap

Alison Paterson
By Alison Paterson
June 26 2024 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylah Christoffel farm manager at Grazing Girls with Austin Conwell checking one the 4000 pasture-raised chickens who's eggs are in high demand due to shortages cuased by avian influenza. Picture: Supplied
Taylah Christoffel farm manager at Grazing Girls with Austin Conwell checking one the 4000 pasture-raised chickens who's eggs are in high demand due to shortages cuased by avian influenza. Picture: Supplied

Queensland egg farmers are feeling the pressure as demand for their product has intensified following the outbreaks of avian influenza which caused more than 5 per cent of the national egg-laying stock to be destroyed.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of This Week's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alison Paterson

Alison Paterson

Journalist

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.