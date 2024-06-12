The Olive family wins big at the Rocky Show with their Brahmans

A bull from Raglan Brahmans owned by the Olive family was named 2024 supreme champion bull at the Rocky Show this year.
The 35-month-old bull, Raglan Nathan, which weighed in at 1042 kgs was sired by Mr V8 out of Raglan Miss Demi.
The Olive family of Raglan Station, Raglan, also took home the prize for the show's 2024 supreme champion breeders group.
Roxanne Olive said she was thrilled with the win of supreme champion bull and felt the judges were probably impressed with his 'beef, scale and muscle'.
Raglan Nathan won reserve champion bull at Beef 2004 and will now head to the Ekka in August to compete.
Judge Stewart Borg said the three judges decided unanimously on Raglan Nathan as against the other two bulls because he had "a bit more through the heart room and had a bit more volume".
Mr Borg said the fat cover was also a little more consistent across the board and a bit better across his tail set on the Brahman to get him first place over the Droughtmaster bull in second.
Taking out the 2024 supreme champion female was Glenlands D Footloose, exhibited by Darren and Helen Childs of Glenlands D Droughtmaster Stud, Dianne Downs, Theodore.
The 17-month Droughtmaster female was sired by Glenlands D Alabama out of Glenlands D 2969.
Mr Childs said the judges commented on her femininity, shape, length of body and how clean she was.
"All in all, she's a pretty complete young female," he said.
Mr Childs said they had been coming to the Rocky Show for many years and had four entries this year which was a reduced number after Beef.
He said they would take the grand champion bull and the grand champion female from Beef to Brisbane for the Ekka, but Glenlands D Footloose had not been nominated.
"She'll go home and we'll do an IVF take from her next week. On a side note, her sister we sold at Beef...at the sale that GDL held, and her full sister is now the top priced female for the Droughtmaster breed, she made $80,000," he said.
Rocky Show stud cattle steward Stephen Little was very happy with the number of entries in this year's competition considering the show was back-to-back with Beef 2024.
"Being a Beef year, we are normally down on entries, but it's good to see the numbers come back (for the show)," he said.
"Numbers were down a little bit, but we still had 200 head. In a normal year, we have around 300 head and if we have a feature show, we get 350-400 head."
Mr Little was also delighted with the calibre of entries which he described as fantastic.
