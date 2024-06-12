Blue skies for the Rockhampton Show

The first day of the Rockhampton Agricultural Show may have started out slow visitor wise, but a big crowd is expected tomorrow on the show holiday with blue skies forecast.
Visitors who did attend today were, however, spoilt for choice with a range of activities to see and do including watching the stud cattle judging and horse show jumping to checking out the horticulture displays, the Eden Bann Cuties Petting Zoo, rides and food stalls.
For lovers of caged birds, there are 140 different birds to see ranging from large parrots to doves, quails and finches with a separate section for those who prefer poultry.
At the stud cattle judging ring, steward Stephen Liddle was very happy with the number of entries in this year's competition considering the show was back-to-back with Beef 2024.
"Being a Beef year, we are normally down on entries, but it's good to see the numbers come back (for the show)," he said.
"Numbers were down a little bit, but we still had 200 head. In a normal year, we have around 300 head and if we have a feature show, we get 350-400 head."
Mr Liddle was also delighted with the calibre of entries which he described as fantastic.
"We always get high quality cattle here at Rocky," he said.
For families, a fireworks display kicks off tomorrow night at 7.50pm.
