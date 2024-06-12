Emerald kicks off state apprentice butcher of the year competition

Central Queensland's finest apprentice butchers competed in the inaugural state apprentice butcher of the year competition in Emerald last week.
Held for the first time in a regional setting, the Australian Meat Industry Council's Queensland apprentice of the year competition kicked off in Emerald on Wednesday, June 5, at Fair Dinkum Fresh, Emerald,
The annual event was the first of four competitions held to determine the state apprentice of the year.
Queensland apprentice butchers will undertake practical challenges and a theory exam to compete for the title state apprentice of the year 2024.
In Emerald, the apprentice butchers were tasked with cutting up a whole lamb for presentation.
In a change from prior years, AMIC have teamed up with World Skills to align competitions in the state.
Lead organiser and AMIC state manager Tony Morgan said the new format is set to show how united the industry is.
"Bringing the two competitions together is a great show of unification, demonstrating that industry is working together with a common of goals," Mr Morgan said.
"To have a number of locally based apprentices' butchers demonstrate their skills on Emerald Show Day is great for the region and a fantastic opportunity for all apprentices to showcase their talents and the meat industry to the community."
Three more competitions will be held across the state throughout June and July with the overall Queensland winner and World Skills regional winners to be announced at the annual AMIC state awards evening, which will be held later in 2024.
The next competition events to take place are:
The Queensland apprentice of the year will go on to represent Queensland in the AMIC's National Apprentice of the Year final in February 2025, and four other apprentices will be representing the state at the World Skills National Final next year.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.