Dalby market eases

The supply of stock at Dalby increased by 1461 head to 4486 on Wednesday.
Export buyer attendance was good and included four extra processors plus the regular feed and trade operators and restockers.
Most classes could not maintain the levels of the previous sale and yearling steers to restockers and feed averaged 3 to 12 cents a kilogram less.
Yearling heifers followed a similar trend and were firm to 13c/kg cheaper. Despite the extra buyers in the cow section prices could not maintain the levels of the previous sale and lost 7c to 11c/kg.
Light weight yearling steers to restockers made to a top of 394c with a good sample at 344c/kg. The 280 to 330kg yearling steers returning to the paddock made to 388c to average 349c/kg.
Yearling steers to feed for the domestic market averaged from 333c to 339c and sold to 360c/kg. Heavy weight yearling steers to feed also made to 360c with the largest numbers averaging 321c/kg.
Light weight yearling heifers to restockers made to the very occasional 310c with a good sample at 256c and under 330kg lines averaged 265c and made to 272c/kg.
Medium weight yearling heifers to feed averaged from 262c to 288c and sold to 304c/kg. Heavy weight yearling heifers to feed made to 310c and averaged 284c/kg.
The occasional bullock to export processors made to 302c/kg.
Medium weight plain condition cows to restockers averaged 176c and some heavy weight PTIC lines made to 248c/kg. Medium weight 2 score cows to processors averaged 182c and made to 191c/kg.
Heavy weight 3 score cows averaged 212c and made to 220c and the best of the heavy weight cows sold to 237c to average 227c/kg.
Heavy weight bulls made to 260c/kg. Cows and calves sold open auction made to $1260/unit.
- MLA
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.