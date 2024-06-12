Queensland Country Life
Man flown to hospital after cattle yard incident in Banana shire

Updated June 12 2024 - 4:32pm, first published 4:30pm
The Banana shire grazier was flown to hospital on Wednesday following a bull incident. Picture supplied by LifeFlight
A man aged in his 30s was flown to hospital after a cattle yarding incident in central Queensland on Wednesday (June 12).

