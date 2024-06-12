Man flown to hospital after cattle yard incident in Banana shire

A man aged in his 30s was flown to hospital after a cattle yarding incident in central Queensland on Wednesday (June 12).
The Roma-based LifeFlight Surat Gas aeromedical service helicopter crew were tasked to the incident in the Banana Shire at around 9.30am on Wednesday morning, after reports a man was crushed by a gate after a bull kicked it.
It is believed the man, aged his 30s, was attending to cattle when a bull kicked out at the gate, striking him in the torso.
The crew landed the chopper in a paddock near the incident.
The LifeFlight critical care doctor and flight paramedic treated the patient alongside local Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics.
He was flown to Roma Hospital, in a stable condition, with chest injuries.
