Young auctioneers bound for Ekka state final named

Stock agents from across the state converged on Gracemere earlier this week to battle it out for one of 10 positions in the young auctioneer state final.
The 2024 ALPA Queensland Young Auctioneers Competition will take place in the Ekka centre ring in August and be contested by:
The two-day auctioneer school attracted almost 40 attendees to CQLX, with 13 eligible for a position in the coveted competition.
During the program, auctioneers were guided by professional trainers on the skills of speech, spiels and selling both livestock and clearing sale auctions.
The 2023 ALPA Queensland Young Auctioneers Competition was taken out by Dustyn Fitzgerald from Queensland Rural in Charters Towers, with Simon Kinbacher, GDL, Rockhampton the runner up.
The top two from the state competition cement a position at the national final at the Sydney Royal Easter Show next year.
ALPA represents more than 1200 livestock, wool, and rural property agency businesses across Australia.
