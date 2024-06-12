What does Reece Walsh's return from injury do for the Brisbane Broncos?

Brought to you by Legacy.
Although the Brisbane Broncos lost 36-34 against the Gold Coast Titans on Sunday, May 26, 2024, in what has been described as a stunning victory by the underdogs, Broncos fans were still happy to see 21-year-old Reece Walsh playing, despite heavy strapping on his knee.
The question being asked here is, what does Walsh's return from injury mean for the NRL side? Let's dive in to find out.
He picked up several knocks to his MCL (medial collateral ligament) in two straight games, and although he was still sore, he was given the all-clear to play on Sunday.
It was a welcome return for Australian fullback Reece Walsh and a much-needed boost for the team, who are currently in sixth place in the league.
They are just six points adrift from the top of the table, and his return could see them climb into a higher position over the coming weeks.
The quickest, easiest, and most reliable way to find out if the Brisbane Broncos can win the 2024 NRL premier now that Walsh is back from injury would be to check the latest NRL odds on popular online sportsbooks like Unibet.
Although they are currently sixth in the league, the Broncos are the second odds-on favourite team to win the league outright this season.
Here are the latest odds for the top four odds-on favourite teams in all three odds formats, along with the implied probability rate of each team winning:
In other words, although the Broncos aren't the clear odds-on favourite to win the NRL outright this year, they are a relatively safe bet.
The important thing to remember about sports betting is that the odds are subject to change at any time and that you are never guaranteed to win, even when betting on the favourites.
After 12 games, they have played 7 games, drawn 0, and lost 5, giving them 14 points. Before their 36-34 loss to the Titans on May 26, they beat the Manly Sea Eagles 13-12 on May 17.
In their previous games, they beat the Parramatta Eels 3-14 on May 10 and lost 40-18 to the Sydney Roosters on May 3. On April 27, they beat the Wests Tigers 34-10. They also beat the Canberra Raiders 34-10 on April 20 and The Dolphins 28-14 on April 12, to name just a few recent results.
On June 8, the Broncos are at home to the Cronulla Sharks, and then on June 14, they travel away to play the South Sydney Rabbitohs.
On June 29, they are away to the New Zealand Warriors, and then on July 5, they are at home to the Penrith Panthers, which will be one of their biggest games of the season so far.
Australian fullback Reece Walsh's return from injury could help the team win their seventh NRL title.
If they can win this year, it will be the first time the club has won the premier since 2006, and based on the latest odds, there's a good chance they could achieve this. We will just have to wait and see.
