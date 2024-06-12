Queensland Country Life
South west rail line back in action after May derailment

June 12 2024 - 4:00pm
The wreckage of the grain train and the truck at the accident site at the Gooray level crossing. Picture: Queensland Rail
The wreckage of the grain train and the truck at the accident site at the Gooray level crossing. Picture: Queensland Rail

Grain is moving again along the south west rail line between Toobeah and Goondiwindi, with the line reopening to rail traffic following a grain train derailment on 23 May.

