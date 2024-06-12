Queensland Country Life
Good luck Chuck runs rings around cattle dog competition

By Steph Allen
June 12 2024 - 3:30pm
Martin Holzwart with his winning dog Kanda Chuck. Photo: Steph Allen
BRACING the winter cold snap, Charters Towers' Martin Holzwart stepped out beneath the lights at the HM Clarke Saleyards with his dog Kanda Chuck to prove their mettle against nine of the best from the region.

Steph Allen

