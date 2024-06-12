Queensland Country Life
Home/Beef

Government to spend $1.3m on update of brands information system

Alison Paterson
By Alison Paterson
Updated June 13 2024 - 6:50am, first published 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Picture: Lucy Kinbacher
Picture: Lucy Kinbacher

Specialists will receive $1.3 million to develop and replace the Brands Information System as part of the Queensland budget announcement earlier this week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alison Paterson

Alison Paterson

Journalist

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.