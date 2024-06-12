Government to spend $1.3m on update of brands information system

Specialists will receive $1.3 million to develop and replace the Brands Information System as part of the Queensland budget announcement earlier this week.
But it is still unclear which of the two options put forward in the branding review in 2022 have been decided on by government.
Currently, Queensland and the Northern Territory are the only two areas in Australia where branding livestock is compulsory.
Under the review, producers were facing one of two possible outcomes - branding would remain mandatory or the decision to brand cattle would be left to the producer themselves.
The government was also calling for input regarding ear markings.
Both options had varying cost differences.
A Department of Agriculture spokesperson said a customer working group meeting was held last month to update key stakeholders where invitees included the Queensland Farmers Federation, Equestrian QLD, Cattle Australia and AgForce.
"There will be further opportunity to provide feedback on the new approach," the spokesperson said.
AgForce cattle board president Peter Hall said the $1.3m funding to update the current BIS was excellent news.
"I am pleased the rebuild of the database is going to happen," he said.
"We need the brands database upgrade to make it more efficient, save on labour costs and ensure applying for cattle brands goes a lot more smoothly and quickly for anyone making a new brand."
Burketown mayor and Australian Cattle Producers past president Enie Camp said while he approved of the funding upgrade, he felt there was a place for fire branding as well as the latest technology.
Speaking from Floraville Station on the Gulf, a 94,000 hectare property south east of Burketown, Mr Camp said in areas where large numbers of cattle were run, difficulties could occur with electronic tagging.
"Difficulties include reliable communications to dealing with people with criminal intent," he said.
"And communications in regional areas are often unreliable, this can make the electronic reading to do the transfers difficult.
"So I hope some money might be spent on technology updates which offer tags which are more reliable over longer distances to read and to coordinate the numbers and have a better data retention.
"And it would be good to be able to read the cattle from further away for work health and safety."
