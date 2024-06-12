Queensland Country Life
Steers top at 408c/kg at Roma

June 12 2024 - 11:00am
A total of 8182 head of cattle were consigned at Roma's store sale on Tuesday. Weaner steers under 200kg topped at 350 cents a kilogram and averaged 250c/kg, weaner steers in the 200-280kg range reached 408c/kg and averaged 356c/kg. Steers in the 280-330kg range reached 408c/kg and averaged 353c/kg, and steers in the 330-400kg range reached 394c/kg and averaged 343c/kg. Feeder steers in the 400-500kg range topped at 384c/kg and averaged 328c/kg.

