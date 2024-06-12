Steers top at 408c/kg at Roma

FL and MR Miller, North Kooringa, Roma, sold Angus steers to 408c/kg, reaching a top of $1427 to average $1242. S and R White Family Trust, Golden Green, Roma, sold Angus cross steers to 394c/kg, reaching a top of $1492 to average $1326. Hendon Park Pastoral Co, Hendon Park, Roma, sold Angus cross steers to 388c/kg, reaching a top of $1258 to average $1194. WG and LJ Price, Redcrest, Moura, sold Santa Gertrudis cross steers to 388c/kg, reaching a top of $1115 to average $1053. Derbyshire Downs Pastoral Co Pty Ltd, Derbyshire Downs, Augathella, sold Santa Gertrudis cross steers to 386c/kg, reaching a top of $1565 to average $1370. The Angus cross heifers sold to 310c/kg, reaching a top of $996 to average $971. Daniel Devlin, Hillsborough, Dulacca, sold Angus steers to 382c/kg, reaching a top of $1353 to average $949. The Angus cross heifers sold to 286c/kg, reaching a top of $1116 to average $641. OR and SM Hams, Cooly, St George, sold Charolais cross steers to 382c/kg, reaching a top of $1228 to average $1141. The Charolais cross heifers sold to 270c/kg, reaching a top of $814 to average $764. JW Walker, Lau-Mar, Injune, sold Charbray steers to 380c/kg, reaching a top of $1131 to average $1131. The Charbray heifers sold to 246c/kg, reaching a top of $695 to average $695. JE Jones, Weslor, Injune, sold Simbrah steers to 378c/kg, reaching a top of $1130 to average $1130. The Simbrah heifers sold to 266c/kg, reaching a top of $1450 to average $784. Hornick Rural, Junedale, Injune, sold Santa Gertrudis cross steers to 376c/kg, reaching a top of $1258 to average $1230. The Simmental cross heifers sold to 290c/kg, reaching a top of $959 to average $959. Dart Pastoral Co, Springbok, Injune, sold Charolais cross steers to 374c/kg, reaching a top of $1164 to average $1015. Tungamah Farming Pty Ltd, Hereward Station, Morella, sold Charolais cross steers to 360c/kg, reaching a top of $1339 to average $1197. GJ and JA Sheel, Mangalore, Hermidale, sold Santa Gertrudis steers to 358c/kg, reaching a top of $1392 to average $1249.