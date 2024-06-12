Steers top at 408c/kg at Roma

A total of 8182 head of cattle were consigned at Roma's store sale on Tuesday. Weaner steers under 200kg topped at 350 cents a kilogram and averaged 250c/kg, weaner steers in the 200-280kg range reached 408c/kg and averaged 356c/kg. Steers in the 280-330kg range reached 408c/kg and averaged 353c/kg, and steers in the 330-400kg range reached 394c/kg and averaged 343c/kg. Feeder steers in the 400-500kg range topped at 384c/kg and averaged 328c/kg.
FL and MR Miller, North Kooringa, Roma, sold Angus steers to 408c/kg, reaching a top of $1427 to average $1242. S and R White Family Trust, Golden Green, Roma, sold Angus cross steers to 394c/kg, reaching a top of $1492 to average $1326. Hendon Park Pastoral Co, Hendon Park, Roma, sold Angus cross steers to 388c/kg, reaching a top of $1258 to average $1194. WG and LJ Price, Redcrest, Moura, sold Santa Gertrudis cross steers to 388c/kg, reaching a top of $1115 to average $1053. Derbyshire Downs Pastoral Co Pty Ltd, Derbyshire Downs, Augathella, sold Santa Gertrudis cross steers to 386c/kg, reaching a top of $1565 to average $1370. The Angus cross heifers sold to 310c/kg, reaching a top of $996 to average $971. Daniel Devlin, Hillsborough, Dulacca, sold Angus steers to 382c/kg, reaching a top of $1353 to average $949. The Angus cross heifers sold to 286c/kg, reaching a top of $1116 to average $641. OR and SM Hams, Cooly, St George, sold Charolais cross steers to 382c/kg, reaching a top of $1228 to average $1141. The Charolais cross heifers sold to 270c/kg, reaching a top of $814 to average $764. JW Walker, Lau-Mar, Injune, sold Charbray steers to 380c/kg, reaching a top of $1131 to average $1131. The Charbray heifers sold to 246c/kg, reaching a top of $695 to average $695. JE Jones, Weslor, Injune, sold Simbrah steers to 378c/kg, reaching a top of $1130 to average $1130. The Simbrah heifers sold to 266c/kg, reaching a top of $1450 to average $784. Hornick Rural, Junedale, Injune, sold Santa Gertrudis cross steers to 376c/kg, reaching a top of $1258 to average $1230. The Simmental cross heifers sold to 290c/kg, reaching a top of $959 to average $959. Dart Pastoral Co, Springbok, Injune, sold Charolais cross steers to 374c/kg, reaching a top of $1164 to average $1015. Tungamah Farming Pty Ltd, Hereward Station, Morella, sold Charolais cross steers to 360c/kg, reaching a top of $1339 to average $1197. GJ and JA Sheel, Mangalore, Hermidale, sold Santa Gertrudis steers to 358c/kg, reaching a top of $1392 to average $1249.
CT Family Grazing, The Block, Glenmorgan, sold Charolais steers to 358c/kg, reaching a top of $1286 to average $1196. The Charolais heifers sold to 284c/kg, reaching a top of $1004 to average $868.
Kindee Pastoral Co, Muya, Mitchell, sold Charolais steers to 356c/kg, reaching a top of $1496 to average $1177. JG Goodland, Woodlands, Jackson, sold Santa Gertrudis cross steers to 356c/kg, reaching a top of $1109 to average $1068. Trafford Park Grazing, Trafford Park, Wallumbilla, sold Santa Gertrudis cross steers to 354c/kg, reaching a top of $1281 to average $1226. Scott Martyn, Greenridge, Roma, sold Simmental cross steers to 346c/kg, reaching a top of $1452 to average $1282. JM Allan and Sons, Erne, Blackall, sold Simmental cross steers to 342c/kg, reaching a top of $1383 to average $1352. WJ and EA Martyn, Canowindra, Roma, sold Shorthorn cross steers to 340c/kg, reaching a top of $1430 to average $1355. J and M Leishman, Wyandra, sold Santa Gertrudis cross steers to 340c/kg, reaching a top of $1584 to average $1404. Barcudgel Grazing Co, Riccartoon, Charleville, sold Angus cross steers to 334c/kg reaching a top of $1492 to average $1366. GV and JM Girle, Injune, sold Droughtmaster cross steers to 312c/kg reaching a top of $1812 to average $1639.
Heifers under 200kg topped at 222c/kg and averaged 200c/kg, while heifers in the 200280kg range topped at 280c/kg and averaged 237c/kg. Heifers in the 280-330kg range topped at 310c/kg, averaging 245c/kg. Heifers in the 330-400kg range topped at 296c/kg, averaging 243c/kg. Heifers in the 400-500kg range topped at 294c/kg, averaging 243c/kg.
AJ Horvath and RA Ware, Mungallala, sold Simmental heifers to 300c/kg, reaching a top of $1531 to average $1308. The pregnancy tested in-calf Black Simmental cows sold to $1920 to average $1736. BJ and WR Taylor, Marjundale, Injune, sold Charolais cross heifers to 296c/kg, reaching a top of $1114 to average $961. MT and TL Partington, Gundale, Roma, sold Angus heifers to 292c/kg, reaching a top of $926 to average $900. Hartnell and Connolly, Homebush, Mitchell, sold Santa Gertrudis cross heifers sold to 288c/kg, reaching a top of $1266 to average $1146. Doce Pastoral, Lagoon, Wallumbilla, sold Droughtmaster heifers to 281c/kg, reaching a top of $1470 to average $1286. WB and MG Graham, Roma, sold Santa Gertrudis heifers to 278c/kg, reaching a top of $1051 to average $983. Brett and Sandy Southern, Neabul Downs, St George, sold Santa Gertrudis cross heifers to 274c/kg, reaching a top of $903 to average $793.
Cows in the 330-400kg range reached 160c/kg and averaged 83c/kg. Cows in the 400500kg range topped at 242c/kg, averaging 182c/kg. Cows in the 500-600kg range topped at 250c/kg, averaging 218c/kg. Cows over 600kg topped at 250c/kg, averaging 227c/kg.
Stinson Pastoral Co, Amby sold Angus cross cows to 246c/kg, reaching a top of $1588 to average $1435. Keddstock Pty Ltd, Gowrie, Charleville, sold Simmental cows to 237c/kg, reaching a top of $1644 to average $1542. JA Brandt and HM Beitz, Lowlands, Roma, sold Brahman cows to 238c/kg, reaching a top of $1256 to average $1256.
