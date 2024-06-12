Port of Townsville powers ahead with live export to Indonesia and Vietnam

The busy Port of Townsville has enjoyed a boom trade with live cattle exports breaking new numbers through the port in the past 12 months.
A spokesperson for the Port of Townsville said from July 1, 2023 until now the port has exported 182,844 head of cattle, which is 73,007 more than last financial year.
"This is an increase of 66 per cent to the same period last financial year," they said.
According to the breakdown in numbers, the two major markets are Indonesia and Vietnam.
The loading has been fairly evenly split between our two major markets, Vietnam at 49.93 pc, while Indonesia received 47.91pc, of the total.
By comparison cattle exported in the financial year of 2022-2023 was 109,837 head, against the 2021-2022 result which was 59,764 head.
In February, the Port of Townsville announced that by the second quarter of this financial year more than 90,000 head of cattle had been exported through the port.
"This had more than doubled and up by 131.6pc the volume for the same period last year," they said.
With cattle prices stabilising and Indonesia lifting its ban on Australian cattle due to Lumpy Skin Disease, the Port of Townsville had raised its annual forecast to 140,000 head, which was more than achieved with the final count of 182.844 head.
The last live export ship to leave the Port of Townsville departed on Monday, June 10 for this financial year.
"We do not have any live export vessels currently booked to berth at Port of Townsville in the near future," the spokesperson said.
