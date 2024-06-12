South West Health urged to reconsider Roma helipad grounding

Roma Hospital users frustrated with the South West Hospital and Health Service decision to can the proposal to construct an onsite helipad at the new hospital are hoping alternatives can still be considered.
News that an administration block and more free carparking would be located on the old Roma Hospital site rather than a helicopter landing site included in the initial plan was greeted with disbelief by Queensland Country Life readers.
"Helipad saves lives and time - no brainer and can have both," and "They can land on a roof in the city, why not land on a roof of a car park out here?" were typical of the comments made.
Former patient Emma Groat said that having experienced being ferried by ambulance from the airport instead of landing at the hospital, she believed an onsite helipad would be very beneficial, backed up by Alexis Cherry, who said, "The closer the hospital, the faster the treatment."
The specialist aeronautical report used by the SWHHS to make its decision has not been made public, but chief executive Anthony Brown said a broad range of options for the future use of the old Roma Hospital site were investigated before a decision was made on the first phase of use of the old site.
"The site has capacity for further expansion and further options for use will be considered in the future. We will engage with the community on any potential future uses," he said. "A multi-story carpark is not necessary to meet parking demand at Roma Hospital."
Maranoa Regional Council acting mayor Cameron O'Neil said they recognised the strong community support for a helipad to be built at Roma Hospital, based on its desire to have the best outcomes for patients.
"We also acknowledge the work that Queensland Health has done in seeking expert opinion about how a safe and suitable facility can be provided," he said.
"Council understands there are strict operational considerations when it comes to ensuring aviation safety, as well as the safety of transferring patients and nearby residents.
"Council is committed to working with Queensland Health to find the best way forward for Maranoa residents, including incorporating a helipad in any future carpark, if feasible."
Cr O'Neil said that in the meantime, the council was open to working with the SWHHS on alternatives that would ensure faster and more seamless transfer of patients between the hospital and existing facilities at the airport.
