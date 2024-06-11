Mixed yarding at Moreton

Agents Boyd O'Brien Bartholomew reported a yarding of 542 head of cattle at Moreton on Tuesday.
They said a lesser quality run of cows was offered and sold to a slightly easier market. A quality run of heavy 4 and 6 tooth bullocks were yarded, selling 5 - 8 cents a kilogram cheaper than last week's market.
A very mixed yarding of feeders sold to fully firm rates. The veal and backgrounder market remained firm for the good pens, while the lesser quality descriptions remain tougher to sell.
J and J Huth sold Charolais cross weaner heifers at 228.2c/kg returning $533. They also sold Charolais cross weaner steers for 337.2c/kg to return $680.
Droughtmaster cross vealer steers from Mt Whitestone Farms sold for 325.2c/kg with a result of $580.
Mercowie Pastoral Partnership sold Droughtmaster feeder steers for 291.2c/kg or $1344. They also sold Angus cross pasture steers at 271.2c/kg for a return of $1654.
R Moreton sold Droughtmaster pasture heifers at 253.2c/kg to return $1354.
Angus cross 4 tooth ox from H Tomlinson sold for 277.2c/kg with a result of $1768.
N and L Ford sold Droughtmaster 6 tooth ox for 255.2c/kg or $1606.
Limousin heavy cows from D and G Schmidt made 216.2c/kg with an end result of $1589.
ARB Cattle Co sold Droughtmaster pens of bulls for 217.2c/kg returning $1362.
Droughtmaster heavy bulls from P and K Newlove sold for 225.2c/kg or $1925.
