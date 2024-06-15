Queensland Country Life
Three country pubs named in awards for excellence

Judith Maizey
Judith Maizey
June 15 2024 - 10:00am
Hotel Richards owners Allison and James Bayliss in front of the pub that was recognised for its contribution to the community of Mitchell and surrounds. Picture supplied by Mrs Bayliss
Quality, tasty, homestyle food has been credited with helping the Exchange Hotel, Kilcoy, win the award for the best regional Queensland pub.

