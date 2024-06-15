Three country pubs named in awards for excellence

Quality, tasty, homestyle food has been credited with helping the Exchange Hotel, Kilcoy, win the award for the best regional Queensland pub.
The 2024 Queensland Hotels Association Awards for Excellence winners were announced earlier this month at a presentation dinner in Brisbane.
As well as taking out the top prize for the best regional hotel, the Exchange was recognised as having the best regional pub bistro.
Exchange Hotel venue manager Donna Roser said they were extremely excited to have won the two awards.
"The best bistro regional (award) credits head chef Ryan and the team, who have worked very hard over the years to establish Exchange Kilcoy as a food destination with great country hospitality," she said.
"And to win best overall hotel was a complete surprise and to be judged by peers again shows the dedication our team puts in to operate an all-round country hotel with great service."
Ms Roser said quality, tasty home style food was the backbone of country hotels.
"We're continually striving for the experience that gets not only our locals, but visitors returning. We also put a lot of time into organising events to bring people into our community and support our great town," she said.
In other award categories, the honour of Keno outstanding community service and achievement (general division) went to the Hotel Richards, Mitchell, while the Grand Old Hotel, Crows Nest, was awarded the prize for the best hotel or pub style accommodation.
Hotel Richards owner Allison Bayliss, who has been running the hotel with her husband, James, for the past three years, said the award was recognition of what they did in the community.
"We've always been a community based pub, we always look out for all the little small groups in town, we always supply discounted liquor and merchandise that they might need for raffles and we also financially sponsor events as well," she said.
The couple bought the hotel from Mrs Bayliss' parents, Bob and Irene Struthers, who bought the pub in 2003.
Mrs Bayliss said the Hotel Richards was just a bush pub which served good food, had great service and an old-school bar tending arrangement where customers left their money on the bar.
"It's an authentic country pub," she said.
As well as renovating the pub's 22 rooms, the couple just recently had a development application approved for 12 cabins beside the hotel, and have received a gaming license for seven poker machines. They will also open a laundromat in an old shop.
"As things are getting dearer, you need to diversify and you need to create other income streams," Mrs Bayliss said.
The Mitchell hotel has had a liquor license since 1908. The original building burnt down in 1927 and the current building was constructed in 1928.
QHA president Richard Deery said the awards proved nothing compares to the atmosphere, the feeling of belonging, and the sheer joy of being out in a lively pub full of good people, good food, and great drinks.
"Queensland hotels are so much more. They are a part of our social fabric, a constant in a world of change, and a real-world place for connection in increasingly online-focused and isolated communities," he said.
"Our industry and its hard-working people have never been more appreciated by the communities we serve, and we all should be proud of that."
