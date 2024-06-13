Queensland Country Life
Well grassed cattle property Dorne listed for $1800/acre

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
June 13 2024
Flinton district property Dorne has been listed for sale at $1800/acre after being put to auction. Picture supplied
Flinton district property Dorne has been listed for sale at $1800/acre or $3.2 million after being put to auction by Elders.

